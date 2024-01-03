en English
Automotive

TikToker Revamps Ford Capri; Rare Models Up for Auction

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
TikToker Revamps Ford Capri; Rare Models Up for Auction

Reverberating through the digital corridors of TikTok, a user named davesgoneinsane has breathed new life into his Ford Capri by swapping out the archaic ‘cardboard’ speakers for modern Sony ones. This simple yet impactful upgrade has resonated with the online community, garnering ample praise and admiration.

Rare Ford Capri Turbo Up for Grabs

Simultaneously, in another segment of the Ford Capri universe, a well-preserved piece of automotive history has emerged. A rare Ford Capri Turbo, one of an exclusive series of 200 ever made, is now up for auction. This particular model, a product of the early ’80s, initially found its home in Switzerland before being acquired by a Danish enthusiast. It’s recognized by its single-turbocharged 2.8-litre V6 engine, capable of pushing the car to a top speed of 137mph.

A Trip Down Television Memory Lane

Adding to the auction excitement, a 1978 Ford Capri 3.0L V6 Ghia has also found its way to the auction block. This particular model, famed for its appearances in popular television shows such as ‘The Professionals’ and ‘Minder’, has been meticulously preserved in dry storage for almost half a century. With a mere 45,500 miles on the odometer, this Capri is a veritable time capsule.

Garage Find: A Ford Capri in Need of Love

Another Ford Capri, which has spent the last 40 years in a deteriorating garage, is seeking a new owner on eBay. Though encrusted with rust and wear, it retains its original spirit. Its detached bonnet reveals an engine bay crying out for attention, a project sure to thrill any vintage car enthusiast.

Automotive
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Automotive

