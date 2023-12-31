The Resurgence of Buttons and Dials in Car UX Design: A Nod to User Preferences

As we advance into the digital age, the realm of User Experience (UX) design is under constant evolution, with smartphones, particularly the iPhone, setting a high bar. Yet, it’s a bar that many other tech products aspire to reach. A clear manifestation of this trend is witnessed in the automotive industry, where the influence of smartphone design principles is apparent in the creation of cabin ergonomics. However, this marriage of the automotive and smartphone worlds has not always produced the desired results, leading to a significant shift in 2023.

Return of the Buttons and Dials

In a remarkable twist, buttons and dials are making a triumphant return in car designs. This development is a response to the often subpar experiences that drivers have had with touch-based controls. It also acknowledges the preferences of a segment of users who nostalgically remember the pre-smartphone era and appreciate the tactile feedback and ease of use that physical controls offer.

Blending the Old with the New

The resurgence of buttons and dials shouldn’t be mistaken as a step backward. On the contrary, it’s a positive development that seamlessly blends modern technology with traditional controls, thereby enhancing the overall driving experience. It’s about striking a balance between the old and the new, and recognizing that innovation doesn’t necessarily mean discarding what works.

Case in Point: Ford GT

One of the notable examples of this shift is the Ford GT. Perception, a design firm, collaborated with Ford to design the User Interface (UI) for the Ford GT. Drawing inspiration from the car’s rich history and performance goals, they created a spartan tactical UI. A significant emphasis was placed on the tachometer, ensuring its legibility at high speeds. The design also extended the experience beyond the car with controls for active aero body panels and suspension. Additionally, the car featured touchscreen-friendly race gloves and multi-camera video capture systems. The display responded to acceleration, braking, and gear changes at race speeds, delivering a visceral driving experience.