Automotive

The GWM Ora: Retro-styled EV Targeting Urban Buyers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:21 pm EST
With a nod to the past and an eye on the future, the GWM Ora is set to make a splash in the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market, targeting urban buyers with its retro-inspired design and vibrant paint options. The Ora is designed to evoke nostalgia while offering modern-day conveniences and features. However, it is not without its limitations, as the vehicle’s performance and capabilities may not impress those seeking the exhilaration of a high-performance EV.

A Look at the GWM Ora

The standard range model of the GWM Ora, priced at around $42,500, boasts a 310km range, while the extended range model, costing an additional $6,000, offers a 420km range with a larger battery. The top-tier GT model is priced around $55,000. Notably, the Ora comes with a seven-year warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and a competitively priced five-year capped service program at $495.

Interiors and Features

The Ora is not just about looks; it offers a spacious interior adorned with electrically adjustable imitation leather seats, twin 10.25-inch screens, a wireless smartphone charger, and Apple CarPlay. However, the vehicle falls short in its luggage capacity and has faced issues with the Apple CarPlay interface during tests.

Performance and Safety

While the Ora provides a comfortable ride thanks to its suspension, the soft setting might falter on bumpy roads and tends to lean through corners. Safety-wise, the vehicle comes equipped with an extensive suite of driver aids. However, a few of these, such as the forward collision warning and ‘intelligent cornering control,’ can be intrusive. Despite these minor setbacks, the Ora has achieved a five-star crash test rating, with high scores in adult occupant protection and safety assist. On the road, the front-mounted motor’s 126kW and 250Nm can cause wheel spin, but the vehicle is adequate for city driving and can be fast-charged up to 80% in 50 minutes.

How Does It Compare?

When compared to its competitors, the GWM Ora holds its own but doesn’t quite manage to outshine them. Alternatives include the MG 4 Essence 64, BYD Dolphin Premium, and the pricier Cupra Born. While the Ora is a well-equipped, reasonably priced EV that is more than sufficient for urban use, it may not stand up to the performance expectations of some drivers.

Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

