en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

The Double-Edged Sword of Falling Used EV Prices: Impact on Adoption Rates

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:22 pm EST
The Double-Edged Sword of Falling Used EV Prices: Impact on Adoption Rates

The market for used electric vehicles (EVs) is witnessing a significant price decline, with a year-over-year decrease of approximately 30%. This data, drawn from the months of September and October, has stirred a debate about the potential impact on the rate of EV adoption among mainstream consumers due to lower resale values.

Falling Prices: A Double-Edged Sword?

Karl Brauer, an executive analyst for iSeeCars, points out that despite the lower prices, EVs continue to face challenges such as high upfront costs and usage limitations, which can impede their mainstream appeal. However, even amidst these concerns, EVs have managed to increase their market share, accounting for more than 8% of new car sales through October, according to J.D. Power.

Affordability vs. Demand

Scott Case, CEO of Recurrent, suggests that the issue is not a lack of demand but rather the affordability of EVs. With many consumers dealing with financial constraints and high interest rates, the lower prices of used EVs might be an advantage. Proponents of EVs argue that despite their higher purchase price, they are cheaper to own in the long run, thanks to savings on gas and lower maintenance costs, as EVs have fewer mechanical parts.

Resale Value: A Key Determinant

However, the total cost of ownership is greatly influenced by a car’s residual or resale value. Edmunds, a provider of automotive data services, has warned in its Q3 2023 Used Vehicle Report that low resale values for used EVs could deter new purchases and broader EV adoption. As such, while the falling prices of used EVs may make them more accessible to a wider range of drivers, it could also have a counterproductive effect on the overall growth of the EV market.

0
Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season

By Salman Khan

BYD Co. to Overtake Tesla as World's Top Seller of Electric Vehicles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Anand Mahindra Showcases Ingenious 'Sofa Car' Innovation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By BNN Correspondents

China's BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader ...
@Automotive · 3 hours
China's BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader ...
heart comment 0
2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

By Salman Khan

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More
Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse

By Olalekan Adigun

Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision

By Hadeel Hashem

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision
Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
3 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
8 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
13 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
14 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
16 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
18 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
26 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
26 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
27 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
8 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
26 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
28 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app