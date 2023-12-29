The Double-Edged Sword of Falling Used EV Prices: Impact on Adoption Rates

The market for used electric vehicles (EVs) is witnessing a significant price decline, with a year-over-year decrease of approximately 30%. This data, drawn from the months of September and October, has stirred a debate about the potential impact on the rate of EV adoption among mainstream consumers due to lower resale values.

Falling Prices: A Double-Edged Sword?

Karl Brauer, an executive analyst for iSeeCars, points out that despite the lower prices, EVs continue to face challenges such as high upfront costs and usage limitations, which can impede their mainstream appeal. However, even amidst these concerns, EVs have managed to increase their market share, accounting for more than 8% of new car sales through October, according to J.D. Power.

Affordability vs. Demand

Scott Case, CEO of Recurrent, suggests that the issue is not a lack of demand but rather the affordability of EVs. With many consumers dealing with financial constraints and high interest rates, the lower prices of used EVs might be an advantage. Proponents of EVs argue that despite their higher purchase price, they are cheaper to own in the long run, thanks to savings on gas and lower maintenance costs, as EVs have fewer mechanical parts.

Resale Value: A Key Determinant

However, the total cost of ownership is greatly influenced by a car’s residual or resale value. Edmunds, a provider of automotive data services, has warned in its Q3 2023 Used Vehicle Report that low resale values for used EVs could deter new purchases and broader EV adoption. As such, while the falling prices of used EVs may make them more accessible to a wider range of drivers, it could also have a counterproductive effect on the overall growth of the EV market.