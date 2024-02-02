Tesla Cybertrucks Shipped Without Wheel Covers Amidst Tire Damage Concerns

Recent Tesla Cybertrucks are hitting the streets with a noticeable absence: their distinctive aerodynamic wheel covers. Stemming from a design flaw that has been causing excessive wear on the tires, the electric vehicle giant has decided to ship this batch of Cybertrucks without the wheel covers. The issue lies in the angular design of the covers, which are meant to enhance the truck's aerodynamics by 5-10%. These angles, when fitted into the recesses on the tires, rub against the tires as they deform upon road contact, leading to significant damage.

Design Flaw and Its Consequences

The problem was discovered when the electric vehicle community and the Cybertruck Owners Club pointed out that recent deliveries of the pickup truck no longer included the aero wheel covers. Further investigation revealed that the wheel covers extend into the tire sidewall, causing scuffs after just a few thousand miles on the road. Images from Tesla’s delivery centers and aerial videos from Giga Texas confirmed that Cybertrucks were indeed shipping without the much-touted aero covers.

Tesla Responds

Tesla has responded to the situation, acknowledging the flaw and terming it as a 'parts containment pending revision.' While not officially calling it a 'recall,' Tesla is actively working on redesigning the wheel covers. In the meantime, owners are advised to remove the aero covers to prevent further tire damage.

Temporary Measures and Future Plans

Until the redesigned wheel covers are available, which is expected to be by March, Tesla has suggested two temporary solutions. Owners can choose to remove the wheel covers entirely or overinflate their tires. The latter option reduces sidewall deformation and prevents contact with the covers, thus mitigating the wear and tear. As Tesla navigates the bumps in the road with the Cybertruck launch, the company remains committed to resolving the issues and providing a seamless driving experience for its owners.