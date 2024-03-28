Tata Motors Expands Nexon SUV Line-Up: Launches 5 New AMT Variants Starting at ₹10 Lakh

Tata Motors has made a significant expansion to its Nexon compact SUV range by introducing five new automated manual transmission (AMT) variants. This move not only diversifies the Nexon's offering but also makes the AMT option more accessible with a starting price tag of ₹10 lakh for the Smart+ petrol variant and ₹11.80 lakh for the Pure diesel variant. The addition of these new trims increases the total count of Nexon variants to a staggering 96, ensuring a wide range of choices for potential SUV buyers.

Breaking Down the New Variants

The introduction of these new AMT variants marks a strategic move by Tata Motors to capture a larger share of the compact SUV market. Previously, the most affordable Nexon petrol-AMT was pegged at ₹11.70 lakh, while the base diesel-AMT variant started at ₹13 lakh, both configured to the mid-spec Creative trim level. The new variants, including Smart+, Pure, and Pure S, come with a variety of features. Noteworthy among these are LED DRLs, a 7-inch touchscreen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable ORVMs, multiple drive modes, and safety features like six airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The higher trims add more luxury and convenience features such as full LED headlamps, sunroof, auto headlamps, and wipers.

Performance and Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the Nexon AMT variants are powered by the same robust engines as their manual counterparts. The petrol models feature a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 120 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, while the diesel variants are equipped with a 1.5-litre engine generating 115 hp and 260 Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a 6-speed AMT gearbox, providing a blend of performance and convenience.

Future Plans and CNG Option

Further broadening the Nexon's appeal, Tata Motors has announced plans to introduce a CNG variant equipped with the company's twin-cylinder technology. This will not only make the Nexon India's first car to feature a turbocharged CNG powertrain but also emphasize Tata Motors' commitment to offering a diverse range of fuel options to cater to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers.

With the launch of these new AMT variants, Tata Motors is set to strengthen its position in the competitive compact SUV segment. By making the automatic driving experience more accessible and adding a variety of features across the Nexon range, the company aims to appeal to a broader audience. The expansion also signifies Tata Motors' adaptability and response to consumer demands for more convenience without compromising on performance or safety. As the Nexon line-up grows, potential buyers now have an unprecedented range of options to choose from, ensuring that there's a Nexon for nearly every preference and budget.