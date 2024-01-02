en English
Automotive

Subaru Digital Cars: The Privacy Concerns Unveiled

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:00 pm EST
As we increasingly embrace connectivity, we inadvertently open the door to new challenges – one of these being the issue of privacy. The modern digital car is a testament to this reality, a Pandora’s Box where convenience is intertwined with potential threats to personal privacy. In this context, brands like Subaru are under the microscope for their policies regarding data collection and usage.

Connected Services: A Double-Edged Sword

Subaru, like many other car manufacturers, equips its vehicles with connected services. These services, while enhancing the user experience, record a staggering array of personal data. The extent of the data collection is not limited to mere technical stats but can also include audio recordings and visual data.

By using these connected services – sometimes by merely being a passenger in the car – individuals are effectively giving their consent to this data collection. This consent is subtly tucked away in Subaru’s privacy policy, a document that many consumers may overlook or not fully comprehend.

The Exploitation of Personal Data

What happens to the data once it is collected? The answer to this question is where the main concerns lie. The collected data can potentially be used or sold to third parties, such as data brokers and marketers. This opens up a Pandora’s Box of privacy concerns, as personal conversations and sensitive information related to political views, work, intellectual property, and other topics could be captured and exploited.

The darker implications of this data collection extend to potential risks of blackmail, political manipulation, legal issues, and even insider trading. While these scenarios may seem far-fetched, they are not entirely implausible given the richness of the data being collected.

Subaru: Not Alone in the Data Race

While Subaru’s privacy policy explicitly outlines these practices, it is important to note that the company is not alone in the industry. Other car manufacturers are likely to engage in similar data collection and sharing activities. Subaru does state that they strive to protect the transmitted information, but the company also admits that it cannot guarantee its security during transmission.

As the lines between technology and privacy continue to blur, the onus is on us, as consumers, to remain vigilant. We must understand the implications of the technologies we use and demand transparency and control over our personal data. The digital car has unlocked new frontiers of convenience, but it has also reminded us of the price we might pay for this progress.

Automotive
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

