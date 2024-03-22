Stellantis Recalls 318,000 Chrysler, Dodge Vehicles Over Hazardous Airbag Inflators

Stellantis, the parent company of acclaimed automobile brands Chrysler and Dodge, has initiated a recall for a staggering 318,000 vehicles, citing grave safety concerns over airbag inflators that could potentially rupture and project shrapnel within the cabin. The recall specifically targets Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 models spanning the 2018 to 2021 model years. This move underscores Stellantis's commitment to consumer safety, following reports that the side airbag inflators could explode, posing a significant risk of injury to occupants.

Recall Details and Affected Models

The focal point of this recall is the side airbag inflators installed in nearly 318,000 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles. According to documentation filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these inflators may explode due to a manufacturing flaw, sending metal fragments flying inside the vehicle. The models affected are specifically from the 2018 through 2021 production years. Stellantis has taken a proactive stance by issuing this recall, despite having received no reports of injuries linked to the defect thus far.

Consumer Response and Dealer Actions

In response to the recall, Stellantis has assured vehicle owners that dealers will replace the defective airbag parts at no cost. Vehicle owners are urged to take immediate action by contacting their local Dodge or Chrysler dealers to schedule the necessary repairs. This recall forms part of Stellantis's broader safety measures, following a series of recalls earlier in the month addressing various issues, including airbag deployment and vehicle capacity weight labeling errors. The company's prompt action aims to mitigate any potential risks and reinforce the safety of its vehicles.

Implications and Moving Forward

This recall is a significant step by Stellantis in addressing safety concerns that potentially affect hundreds of thousands of vehicle owners worldwide. It not only highlights the importance of stringent manufacturing standards and quality control in the automotive industry but also the need for continuous monitoring and readiness to act in the interest of consumer safety. As Stellantis embarks on this large-scale recall, it sets a precedent for how automotive giants can navigate challenges and prioritize their customers. Vehicle owners affected by this recall are encouraged to take swift action to ensure their safety and the integrity of their vehicles.