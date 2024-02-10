Stars & Cars Event Unites Iconic Vehicles and Beloved Heroes for Charity

In a thrilling fusion of nostalgia, fantasy, and charity, the annual Stars & Cars event is set to grace Bolton Arena on April 14. This year's edition promises an unprecedented assembly of iconic cars from the realms of film and television, alongside meet-and-greets with beloved childhood heroes.

An Unprecedented Gathering

For the first time in history, four Batmobiles will share the same space, each representing a distinct era of the Caped Crusader's storied history. The event will also feature appearances from characters such as Sylvester McCoy's Seventh Doctor and DC Comics' Batman, bringing comic book pages and television screens to vivid life.

Iconic Vehicles & Enduring Heroes

Among the famous cars on display, attendees can expect to find the DeLorean from Back to the Future, the Ghostbusters' Ecto-1, and the Doctor Who's canary yellow roadster, Bessie. These vehicular legends, each with their own unique tales to tell, will serve as a testament to the enduring power of popular culture.

A Labor of Love & Charity

Organized by Mick Croskery and Colin Wilby, the Stars & Cars event has raised over £100,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice to date. This charity cares for 400 babies, children, and young people with life-limiting conditions across the North West. All proceeds from this year's event will continue to support the invaluable work of Derian House.

As the Stars & Cars event prepares to roll into Bolton Arena on April 14, it promises a captivating day out for fans of all ages. The unprecedented gathering of four Batmobiles, along with appearances from iconic characters like Batman, The Doctor, and Hacker T Dog, will undoubtedly make this year's edition a standout. And as cherished vehicles such as the DeLorean, Ecto-1, and Bessie take center stage, attendees will be transported on a nostalgic journey through the annals of film and television history.

More than just an opportunity to relive childhood memories, however, the Stars & Cars event stands as a testament to the power of community and charity. With all proceeds going towards Derian House Children's Hospice, organizers Mick Croskery and Colin Wilby continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of hundreds of families across the North West. As the annual gathering of stars, cars, and fans prepares to kick off once more, it serves as a reminder that even in the face of life's challenges, the enduring power of popular culture can bring people together for a truly worthy cause.