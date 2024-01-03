en English
Automotive

Squad Mobility’s Solar City Micro EV: The Future of Sustainable Urban Mobility

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Squad Mobility's Solar City Micro EV: The Future of Sustainable Urban Mobility

In an epoch where sustainability and urban mobility intersect, Squad Mobility’s breakthrough innovation, the Solar City micro electric vehicle (EV), promises to morph city transportation. Launching in 2025, this compact, eco-friendly vehicle, fueled by solar energy, presents a novel approach to urban commuting that sidesteps reliance on fossil fuels. Offering a two-seater model, the LSV/L6, and the potential four-seater L7, the Solar City micro EV integrates solar panels on its roof, capable of powering up to 19 miles of travel on a sunny day, with a peak speed of 25 mph.

Solar-Powered Urban Mobility

The Solar City micro EV’s design facilitates easy parking in tight city spaces and swift maneuverability through dense traffic. Each car can house up to four swappable batteries, extending the vehicle’s range to an impressive 62 miles for lengthier commutes. With 168 liters of storage space, dual motors, safety belts, four-wheel disk brakes, and a parking brake, the Solar City vehicle encapsulates convenience and safety in a compact form.

Advanced Features for Safety and Convenience

Further enhancing its safety profile, the Solar City micro EV features a steel chassis, roll cage, airbag system, rearview camera, and parking sensors. The digital dashboard, GPS navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity upgrade the user experience, merging safety with advanced technology. All these features combine to make Squad’s Solar City car not just a mode of transportation, but a solution for sustainable urban mobility.

Commitment to Solar Power and Affordability

Squad Mobility’s commitment to solar power is unequivocal as all their vehicles come fitted with integrated solar panels. Their current work on a four-person model highlights their dedication to accommodating varying consumer needs. Pegged at an approximate price of $6,250 before tax, the Solar City car is poised to make solar-powered mobility an affordable reality.

Automotive
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

