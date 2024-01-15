Skoda Enyaq iV Owner Reports Instrument Screen Issue; Raises Legal Concerns

Driving a Skoda Enyaq iV has proven to be a bit of a headache for one owner as the vehicle's instrument screen is intermittently going blank during transit. The malfunction has resulted in the car's sat nav system continuously trying to reboot, thereby failing to accurately pinpoint the vehicle's location. The local Skoda dealer, however, cannot inspect the car until January 17th, leaving the owner in a quandary about the legality of operating a vehicle sans a functional speedometer.

An Unprecedented Issue

The owner's predicament, as it turns out, is not a common one. While the Volkswagen Group—of which Skoda is a part—has been grappling with a spate of problems related to in-car electronics, this specific issue appears to be unique. An expert in motoring suggests that the problem could be attributed to a hardware fault in the system. If this diagnosis holds true, the issue would likely need to be rectified under warranty.

Legal Implications

When it comes to the legality of driving without a working speedometer, there are a few important considerations. Under the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986, exemptions are provided if the vehicle is being used on a journey during which the instrument stopped functioning or if efforts are being made to have the defect remedied. However, it is not recommended to rely solely on these exemptions.

Expert Advice

The motoring expert advises the owner to try to secure a courtesy car from the dealer, or alternatively, to reach out to Skoda Customer Services for assistance. The objective here is to avoid driving the vehicle until the speedometer issue is resolved, thus preventing any legal complications. Given the appointment date with the dealer, this seems to be the most prudent course of action.