Sebastien Bourdais Joins Cadillac for World Endurance Championship

Sebastien Bourdais, the seasoned racer, is set to complete Cadillac Racing's lineup for the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season-opening Qatar 1812km race. Joining the ranks of full-season drivers Alex Lynn and Earl Bamber, Bourdais marks a significant addition to the team, filling the void left by Richard Westbrook's move to JDC-Miller Motorsport.

Bourdais to Boost Cadillac's WEC Strategy

The integration of Bourdais into the No. 2 Cadillac for the season is a strategic move, crafted to bolster the bond between the US-based IMSA team and the Germany-based WEC team. With his inclusion, Cadillac aims to strengthen its preparation for the 2024 attack on the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Rotation of Third Drivers: A New Approach

Bourdais will be part of a rotation of third drivers during the season, a strategy that not only adds a fresh dynamic to the races but also reinforces the link between the two racing teams. This rotation system will see a third driver from the GM sportscar family joining the regular six-hour races, extending their participation to the longer races in Qatar, Le Mans, and Bahrain.

IndyCar Drivers Joining the Fray

IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon and Alex Palou, who raced with Ganassi at the Daytona 24 Hours, are also set to join the WEC roster. With apt scheduling adjustments, they will be able to participate in Le Mans, further strengthening Cadillac's chances at the iconic race.

Cadillac's first win at La Sarthe is in sight, and the carmaker may also explore the possibility of entering Bourdais and Renger van der Zande, Bourdais' full-season IMSA teammate, in its IMSA car for the Spa and Le Mans WEC rounds.