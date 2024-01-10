‘Scramble’ at Bicester Motion: A Spectacular Display of Automotive History and Progression

The ‘Scramble’ event at Bicester Motion, a distinctive display of automotive history and progression, was held on Sunday, January 7, attracting a substantial audience due to its sold-out status. Exhibiting an array of vehicles spanning from the newest supercars and hypercars to vintage classics, the event was a treat for car enthusiasts.

High Smileage Club’s Central Display

The High Smileage Club’s central display was a primary attraction, featuring renowned drivers’ cars throughout automotive history. Among the showstoppers were a 1929 Bentley and an early Lotus Elise, each embodying a different era of motoring. Attendees also had the opportunity to admire two Land Rover Series and two Austin Sevens, further accentuating the variety on display.

Rally Icons and New Models

Rally icons such as a Lancia Integrale and Subaru Impreza were also on display, standing proudly next to an original Mini and Mazda. New models were not left behind, with BMW UK and Porsche UK showcasing their latest offerings. The event also marked Alpine’s partnership with Bicester Motion, allowing attendees to experience four examples of their acclaimed sports car.

A Successful Event

Liz Pilling, director of events at Bicester Motion, expressed satisfaction with the event’s success. The remarkable variety of vehicles on display and a 10% increase in attendance compared to the previous January event were notable highlights. With preparations already underway for the next Scramble, scheduled for April 21, anticipation is high. More than half of the tickets were sold within the first 24 hours of release, indicating the event’s growing popularity among automobile enthusiasts.