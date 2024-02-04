Scott Disick Reveals Customized BMW M2 on Instagram

Scott Disick, the notable face from the reality television series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' has given his followers a glimpse of his latest automobile obsession. The star took to Instagram to unveil his fully customized BMW M2, a childhood dream come true. Originally, Disick had his heart set on an M3, but the allure of the M2, particularly the G87 model, proved too irresistible.

Customization: A Blend of Style and Performance

The uniqueness of Disick's M2 lies in its custom features. The car sports an olive wrap, which accentuates the aggressive design of the vehicle. Alongside this, it boasts several carbon fiber components from ALPHA N Performance, adding to both its aesthetic appeal and aerodynamic efficiency. Among the car's modifications are CSL yellow lights, a nostalgic nod to BMW's illustrious racing past.

Enhanced Aerodynamics and Sound

Disick's M2 is not just about looks; it's about performance too. The car includes a carbon fiber splitter and a diffuser to improve airflow. The addition of carbon fiber rear winglets and front duct inserts, made from 2x2 twill pre-preg carbon fiber, add to the vehicle's aerodynamic prowess. The sound of the exhaust system has also been enhanced, thanks to contributions from Dinan.

Collaboration with Aftermarket Specialists

The extensive modifications to Disick's M2 were not a solo project. They involved collaborations with a host of aftermarket specialists, including Velgen Wheels, 2Wrap Worldwide, Suvneer, AST Suspension, Evolve Motor, Dinan Cars, and Alpha N Performance. As for the car's power specifications, while Disick did not reveal any particular upgrades, the stock G87 BMW M2 is renowned for its 453 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. It is available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.