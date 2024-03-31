SAIC Motor Plans Major Job Cuts at GM, VW Ventures Amid EV Market Shift

China's leading automaker, SAIC Motor, is set to implement significant workforce reductions across its joint ventures with General Motors and Volkswagen, alongside its electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, Rising Auto. This move comes as the company navigates a fiercely competitive EV market and a challenging economic environment. With plans to cut 30% of staff at SAIC-GM, 10% at SAIC-Volkswagen, and over half at Rising Auto, SAIC aims to streamline operations and bolster efficiency amidst declining sales and increasing competition from Tesla and BYD.

Advertisment

FALLING SALES

SAIC, a dominant force in China's automotive sector for nearly two decades, faced a 16% drop in sales during the initial months of 2024. The company, which employed 207,000 individuals at the end of 2023, is grappling with the rapid expansion of the EV market. This sector now represents 23% of China's car sales, with Tesla and BYD leading the charge. SAIC's decision to reduce its workforce is a strategic response to these shifting market dynamics and a strive for greater organizational efficiency.

PERFORMANCE-BASED REDUCTIONS

Advertisment

The planned job cuts at SAIC's ventures will not take the form of mass layoffs but will instead utilize stricter performance evaluations and voluntary resignation incentives. This approach indicates a shift towards meritocracy, with lower-rated employees being encouraged to resign through payouts. This method aims to preserve the core workforce while aligning the company's talent pool with its strategic objectives in the evolving automotive landscape.

LEFT IN THE DUST

The restructuring at SAIC and its joint ventures underscores the broader challenges facing state-owned automakers in China. As the EV market continues to grow, driven by innovative firms like Tesla and BYD, traditional players are feeling the pressure to adapt. The Chinese government's push for electrification and efficiency in the automotive sector is reshaping the industry, prompting companies like SAIC to rethink their strategies and workforce composition to stay competitive.

As SAIC Motor navigates these turbulent waters, the implications of its workforce reduction plans extend beyond the company itself, reflecting broader trends in China's automotive industry. The shift towards electric vehicles and the need for adaptation in the face of technological advancements and market dynamics are challenges that many traditional automakers will have to confront. SAIC's response to these pressures may serve as a bellwether for the industry's future direction.