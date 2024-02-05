Rowan Atkinson to Auction Rare Land Rover Defender at Iconic Auctioneers Race Retro Sale

Renowned actor Rowan Atkinson, celebrated globally for his iconic portrayal of the character Mr. Bean, is set to auction his cherished Land Rover Defender 110 Heritage Edition. The auction is slated to occur at the Iconic Auctioneers Race Retro Sale in Stoneleigh, England, on February 24. This particular vehicle is no ordinary car—it's one of a limited edition of 400 units, crafted to commemorate the 67-year production legacy of the Land Rover Defender.

Atkinson's Defender: A Piece of Automotive History

The Heritage Edition is part of the Defender Celebration Series, unveiled in 2015, which encapsulates three distinct versions: Heritage, Adventure, and Autobiography. Each model honours a unique aspect of the iconic Defender. Atkinson's well-conserved machine, in particular, boasts a Grasmere Green exterior contrasted with an Alaskan White roof. It features a Heritage grill, headlamp surrounds, steel wheels, and an interior adorned with almond upholstery. Not to mention the logo, a leather steering wheel, and aluminum trimmings, all contributing to its vintage aesthetic.

Low Mileage and Premium Features

Despite its age, the vehicle has covered only 3,800 miles, a testament to Atkinson's meticulous care. It comes equipped with a tow bar, electrics, and air conditioning, all adding to its value. The Defender is estimated to attract bids between $82,400 and $101,400, a price that reflects its rarity and prestigious lineage.

Auction Highlights: Bond Edition

Alongside Atkinson's Defender, the auction will feature another iconic Land Rover model: the Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition. This vehicle, inspired by the 2021 James Bond film No Time To Die, is anticipated to command a higher price, fetching between $196,500 and $221,800. As the name suggests, this edition was created with James Bond enthusiasts in mind, making it a coveted item for collectors.

The upcoming auction promises to be a significant event, drawing in classic Land Rover enthusiasts and collectors yearning to own a piece of the brand's rich history. With a lineup featuring vehicles preserved and owned by a respected actor like Atkinson, it is set to be an affair to remember.