RotoWire Ranks States by Collector Cars: Surprises and Expected Leaders Emerge

Recently, RotoWire conducted an analysis revealing the states with the most collector cars, with results ranging from the anticipated to the downright surprising. While traditional automotive powerhouses like California secured their expected spots, the inclusion of states such as Minnesota raised eyebrows among enthusiasts and experts alike. This examination not only highlights the diverse car culture across the United States but also points to various factors influencing classic car ownership.

Unexpected Contender: Minnesota's Classic Car Scene

Minnesota's placement as the sixth most populous state for collector cars caught many off guard, considering Michigan's historic ties to the automotive industry. However, RotoWire attributes Minnesota's rank to its classic car-friendly laws, as noted by Hagerty. This revelation underscores the impact of state regulations on the hobby, suggesting that the legal environment is as crucial as climate and culture in fostering a vibrant classic car community.

Sunny States and Car Culture

Arizona and Texas, ranking fifth and fourth respectively, benefit from their weather, which is conducive to maintaining and driving classic cars year-round. Arizona, in particular, is celebrated for its myriad automotive events that attract enthusiasts from across the nation. Similarly, Texas's independent spirit and favorable climate serve as significant contributors to its thriving car culture. These states illustrate how geographical and cultural factors combine to create hotspots for classic car collectors.

The Powerhouses: New York, Florida, and California

Despite the high costs associated with registering classic cars, New York secured the third spot, highlighting a strong undercurrent of automotive passion that transcends regulatory hurdles. Florida's position as the runner-up is attributed to its sunny disposition, affluent retiree population, and a calendar packed with car events. Unsurprisingly, California reigns supreme, continuing its legacy as the heart of America's car culture thanks to its extensive array of shows, museums, and private collections. This ranking reaffirms California's dwindling yet persistent influence in the collector car realm.

The findings from RotoWire's study not only shed light on the current state of classic car ownership in the U.S. but also provoke thought about the future. As trends evolve and states like Minnesota emerge as unexpected hubs, it invites reflection on how shifts in regulations, climate, and cultural attitudes might further reshape the landscape of classic car collecting. This evolving narrative ensures the classic car scene remains dynamic, with each state contributing its unique flavor to America's rich automotive tapestry.