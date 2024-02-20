Revving Hearts: Classic Recreations Launches Limited Edition Shelby GT500CR for AHA's Centennial

In an extraordinary fusion of horsepower and heart health, Classic Recreations ignites the spirit of philanthropy with the unveiling of the Centennial American Heart Association Life is Why Shelby GT500CR. In celebration of the American Heart Association's (AHA) 100th anniversary, this limited edition muscle car not only commemorates a milestone but also propels a heartfelt cause into the fast lane.

Advertisment

A Century of Compassion Meets Classic Muscle

With only 10 units in existence, each priced at a heart-stopping $625,000, the Centennial Shelby GT500CR isn't just a collector's dream; it's a philanthropist's gesture of grandeur. Jeff Stone, CEO of Classic Recreations, shared his enthusiasm for this innovative campaign, "We are proud to support the AHA's mission, aligning our passion for cars with a cause that touches so many lives." This initiative is more than a tribute; it's a pledge, with $100,000 from each sale fueling the AHA's Life Is Why Campaign, promising to accelerate the fight against heart disease and stroke towards a brighter, healthier future.

Driving Forward with Heart

Advertisment

The connection runs deeper than charity. Carroll Shelby, the original mastermind behind the Shelby GT500, had his own battles with heart disease, making this homage resonate with authenticity and purpose. Classic Recreations' commitment to craftsmanship and legacy merges with the AHA's century-long journey of saving lives, embodying a shared vision of endurance, innovation, and compassion. The Centennial Edition is not just a vehicle; it's a beacon of hope, designed in carbon fiber to symbolize strength and resilience.

A Celebration of Lifesavers

As the AHA marks its centennial with 100 days of health tips, Heart Walk events, and a nation-wide call to join the Nation of LifesaversTM, Classic Recreations accelerates the momentum with this monumental campaign. It's a celebration of Black History Month, of heart health education, and a tribute to the countless lives touched by the AHA's initiatives. This partnership encapsulates a dual legacy of innovation in both automotive engineering and healthcare, driving forward a message of hope and action.

As we cross the finish line of this heart-racing narrative, it's clear that the journey doesn't end here. The Centennial American Heart Association Life is Why Shelby GT500CR stands as a testament to what can be achieved when horsepower and heart health unite. Through this unique collaboration, Classic Recreations and the American Heart Association remind us that every beat counts, every mile matters, and together, we can steer towards a healthier future for all.