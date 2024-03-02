Reviving a Legend: 1967 Pontiac Firebird Awaits New Life After 20 Years in Barn

Everybody knows how and (more importantly) why the Firebird came to be, so I won't open the history books to discuss the car's legacy today. However, it's important for today's story to remind our readers that the original Firebird rolled off the assembly lines in coupe and convertible body styles, with the latter accounting for only 15,528 units. The coupe was the big star of the show, with its yearly production totaling 82,560 cars.

Rare Find: The 1967 Firebird's Journey

The engine lineup started with the OHC-6 unit rated at 165 horsepower. It carried a price tag of $2,666 for the coupe, while the convertible was priced at $2,903. A 215-horsepower version of the same engine was offered as the base configuration on the Firebird Sprint. Pontiac also offered more powerful choices, beginning with the 326 two-barrel rated at 250 horsepower. A HO (High Output) configuration was fitted with a four-barrel carburetor to produce 285 horsepower. The Firebird 400 was the icing on the cake, producing 325 horsepower.

A Restoration Dream: The Car's Current State

The 1967 Firebird in these photos comes with a 400 V8 that "fires right up" and sounds great. eBay seller bozwell13 has also shared a video with the engine running, and you can tell it's healthy from the roar it makes. It's a great starting point to bring this Firebird back to the road, especially because the car doesn't exhibit any particularly concerning issues. The seller explains that the Firebird was originally parked in a field. One of their friends tried to convince the owner to let the car go for several years, so the Firebird spent a long time under the clear sky in the field. The owner eventually decided to sell the Firebird, with the car moving to a barn in New Mexico. It spent over 20 years in the same place, so now it needs another chance to return to the road.

Market Interest and Potential

The photos are great and tell almost the complete story, with occasional rust and other small issues. The original body is straight, and the interior is all there. The VIN code indicates that this Firebird rolled off the assembly lines with a six-cylinder engine under the hood, so the V8 currently powering the car isn't the original unit. You should ask the owner for additional information regarding the engine, especially if you're interested in a complete restoration to factory specifications. Otherwise, this Firebird looks like a great candidate for a complete restoration, so I don't expect it to remain available for long. The bidding is underway, but considering it started at $1, the top offer has barely reached $560. The auction also has a reserve in place, so the bidding must go up significantly before the Firebird can leave for a new home.