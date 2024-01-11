en English
Automotive

Rambling About Cars Podcast to Explore Honda’s EV Concepts and Classic Gaming

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Enthusiasts and car lovers are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episode of the Rambling About Cars podcast, scheduled to go live at 7:30 PM Eastern on Wednesday. The episode promises a comprehensive analysis of the latest developments in the automotive world, ranging from cutting-edge technology to intriguing new car models and a nostalgic trip down the gaming memory lane.

Highlighting Honda’s 0 Series Concepts

The podcast will delve into Honda’s 0 Series concepts, unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The 0 Series, a global launch set for 2026, marks a significant transformation for Honda, aligning with the company’s vision for an EV-based society and its commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050. The Saloon and Space Hub are the two concept models in this series. The Saloon, with its retro-futuristic design, gullwing doors, and sustainable interior, has created significant buzz. The Space Hub, a one-of-a-kind mini-van shaped vehicle, boasting passenger-facing lounge seating and a full-glass roof, offers an innovative automotive experience.

Volkswagen’s GTI and the Manual Gearbox

Another point of discussion will be Volkswagen’s decision to discontinue offering the GTI hot hatchback with a manual gearbox. This decision, attributed to emissions regulations, is expected to spark a lively debate among car fanatics. It brings into sharp focus the evolving dynamics of the automotive industry and the constant pressure to balance performance with environmental considerations.

A Unusual Ford Mustang Crash and Dodge’s Last Call

Adding a dash of mystery to the episode will be the story of an unusual Ford Mustang crash, where the car ended up protruding from the side of a building. The episode will also cover Dodge’s announcement of the Durango Last Call special-edition models for 2024. This follows the success of the Dodge Challenger and Charger Last Call editions, demonstrating a continued commitment to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

Nostalgia Trip with 280 ZZZAP Video Game

Bringing a touch of nostalgia, the podcast will reminisce about the 280 ZZZAP video game, known for being the first to have a licensed automotive tie-in with the Datsun 280Z. This trip down memory lane will not only evoke nostalgia but also highlight the long-standing relationship between the automotive and gaming industries.

Momen Zellmi

