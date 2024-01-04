en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

PowerPusher E-750 Trailer Mover: Revolutionizing Operational Efficiency

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
PowerPusher E-750 Trailer Mover: Revolutionizing Operational Efficiency

In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing operational efficiency, the PowerPusher E-750 Trailer Mover has been launched, designed to allow a single individual to maneuver heavy equipment with a push/pull capacity of a whopping 7,500 pounds. This machine, which can move small aircraft and generators, has been developed with the virtue of modularity in its core, enabling it to be equipped with an array of hitches and custom attachments to adapt to varying requirements.

Power and Performance

At the heart of the E-750 beats a 1200W, 24V DC battery-powered motor, governed by a programmable controller. The motor is powered by two 12V rechargeable deep cycle marine batteries. Ensuring flexibility in charging options, the unit’s in-built charger is compatible with both 100V and 240V outlets. Additionally, in the event of a power outage, the E-750’s lockout hub can disengage the wheels from the motor, permitting the machine to be manually maneuvered.

Environmentally-Friendly and User-Friendly

The PowerPusher E-750 is not only a powerhouse of efficiency but also a green machine, producing zero emissions. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, it sports foam-filled tires that are impervious to punctures and boast an aggressive tread for superior traction. User safety is at the forefront of its design, with features such as precision throttle control, automatic neutral throttle stopping, an automatic parking brake, and an emergency belly switch to prevent crush injuries.

The PowerPusher E-750: A Versatile Tool

As a testament to its versatility, the E-750 can be equipped with additional options like an extended battery pack, a motion beeper and strobe, an electric tongue lift, stainless steel construction, a horn, and a trailer brake release. These options make it a versatile tool, suitable for a wide range of industrial applications.

0
Automotive
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
13 mins ago
Tesla Cybertruck's Wiper Cost Fuels Debate on EV Ownership Expenses
A recent report from The Verge has stirred discussions around the perceived cost of maintaining electric vehicles (EVs), with a focus on the Tesla Cybertruck’s windshield wiper system. The report reveals that the replacement cost for the Cybertruck’s windshield wiper blade alone is expected to be $75, while the entire arm and blade assembly would
Tesla Cybertruck's Wiper Cost Fuels Debate on EV Ownership Expenses
UK's Second-hand Car Prices Drop by 3.3% in Q4 2023: AA Cars Report
34 mins ago
UK's Second-hand Car Prices Drop by 3.3% in Q4 2023: AA Cars Report
Elliott Aviation Integrates Garmin's Autoland System into King Air B200: A First in Aviation Safety
42 mins ago
Elliott Aviation Integrates Garmin's Autoland System into King Air B200: A First in Aviation Safety
Samsung and Hyundai Partner to Bring SmartThings to Connected Cars
14 mins ago
Samsung and Hyundai Partner to Bring SmartThings to Connected Cars
Samsung and Hyundai Join Forces for Smart Home and Connected Car Integration
15 mins ago
Samsung and Hyundai Join Forces for Smart Home and Connected Car Integration
September 2022 Sees a Surge in Italy's New Car Sales, but Challenges Remain
24 mins ago
September 2022 Sees a Surge in Italy's New Car Sales, but Challenges Remain
Latest Headlines
World News
The Trump Challenge: Republican Contenders in the 2024 US Presidential Elections
34 seconds
The Trump Challenge: Republican Contenders in the 2024 US Presidential Elections
Xavi Rules Out Mbappe, Haaland Transfers Amid Barcelona's Financial Woes
43 seconds
Xavi Rules Out Mbappe, Haaland Transfers Amid Barcelona's Financial Woes
Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance Slump: A Concern for Tampa Bay Lightning
1 min
Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance Slump: A Concern for Tampa Bay Lightning
What's Behind Andrei Vasilevskiy's Unexpected Performance Slump?
1 min
What's Behind Andrei Vasilevskiy's Unexpected Performance Slump?
Ghaziabad Health Department Pilots Initiative for Widespread Anti-Rabies Vaccination
2 mins
Ghaziabad Health Department Pilots Initiative for Widespread Anti-Rabies Vaccination
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
2 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
2 mins
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
Understanding the Decline in Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
2 mins
Understanding the Decline in Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
4 mins
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app