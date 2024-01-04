PowerPusher E-750 Trailer Mover: Revolutionizing Operational Efficiency

In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing operational efficiency, the PowerPusher E-750 Trailer Mover has been launched, designed to allow a single individual to maneuver heavy equipment with a push/pull capacity of a whopping 7,500 pounds. This machine, which can move small aircraft and generators, has been developed with the virtue of modularity in its core, enabling it to be equipped with an array of hitches and custom attachments to adapt to varying requirements.

Power and Performance

At the heart of the E-750 beats a 1200W, 24V DC battery-powered motor, governed by a programmable controller. The motor is powered by two 12V rechargeable deep cycle marine batteries. Ensuring flexibility in charging options, the unit’s in-built charger is compatible with both 100V and 240V outlets. Additionally, in the event of a power outage, the E-750’s lockout hub can disengage the wheels from the motor, permitting the machine to be manually maneuvered.

Environmentally-Friendly and User-Friendly

The PowerPusher E-750 is not only a powerhouse of efficiency but also a green machine, producing zero emissions. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, it sports foam-filled tires that are impervious to punctures and boast an aggressive tread for superior traction. User safety is at the forefront of its design, with features such as precision throttle control, automatic neutral throttle stopping, an automatic parking brake, and an emergency belly switch to prevent crush injuries.

The PowerPusher E-750: A Versatile Tool

As a testament to its versatility, the E-750 can be equipped with additional options like an extended battery pack, a motion beeper and strobe, an electric tongue lift, stainless steel construction, a horn, and a trailer brake release. These options make it a versatile tool, suitable for a wide range of industrial applications.