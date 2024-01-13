en English
Automotive

Pageau 9T8: A Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine Unveiled

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:15 pm EST
Pageau 9T8: A Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine Unveiled

The automotive world has been electrified by the revelation of a street-legal car armed with a bona fide race engine. The Pageau 9T8, a sports prototype racing car crafted for the 24 Heures Race Hypercar category in the new Prototype Hybrid Series, emerges as a game-changer in the industry. This breakthrough vehicle fuses the adrenaline-spiking performance of a racing car with the legality and convenience of a public road-ready vehicle. What sets the Pageau 9T8 apart, however, is its revolutionary ability to turn transparent, a feature that has set tongues wagging in the automobile circles.

The Power Under The Hood

At the heart of the Pageau 9T8 lies a 670 hp 2.6L V6 twin-turbo engine paired with a 272 hp electric motor. This combination empowers the car with astounding power, and its energy management with front motor and personalized traction control system ensure optimal power output and utilization. The car also boasts of a custom energy consumption system (CPHYS) and an adjustable rear Anti Roll Bar (ARB), enhancing its performance and efficiency.

Revolutionizing Aerodynamics

Pageau 9T8’s design framework is structured to exploit the new regulations for aerodynamics, energy management, power unit management, and personalized traction control. The car houses two homologated aerokits, which, coupled with its unique design that lacks a rear wing, result in a responsive aerodynamic system. This system is designed to adapt to variations in ride height, making the car a marvel of modern automotive engineering.

Setting New Standards in Engagement

In addition to its top-notch performance features, the Pageau 9T8 also provides an immersive experience for its users. The mod for this car in Assetto Corsa facilitates a hands-on experience for starting the car and includes an Extended Controls App for customization of key bindings. The car is a representation of a collection of kits used during its lifetime, symbolizing a new era of authenticity and engagement in races. The Pageau 9T8, with its transparency feature and other innovations, sets a new standard in automotive design and engineering.

Automotive
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

