Omission of Vehicle Engine Numbers from Documents Not an Offense: Delta State Police P.R.O

In a recent proclamation, DSP Bright Edafe, the Public Relations Officer for the Delta State Police, stated that the omission of vehicle engine numbers from vehicle documents should not be considered a violation. The announcement was made through a post on his social media platform on Saturday.

The Shift in Licensing Offices' Approach

According to Edafe, licensing offices have recently discontinued the inclusion of engine numbers in vehicle paperwork. The reason cited by these offices is the difficulty associated with locating engine numbers on certain vehicles. This justification, Edafe explained, warrants the exclusion of engine numbers from vehicle documents.

Vehicle Owners Not to Blame

Edafe stressed that vehicle owners should not be held accountable for this omission. This shift in the documentation process, he stated, is not the fault of the vehicle owner but rather a change in the licensing offices' protocols. The Delta State Police are well informed of the command's position on this matter, Edafe assured.

Public Education Through Statements

The purpose of Edafe's statement was two-fold: to inform car owners about the change in policy and to educate the public about the situation. He was clear in his message that such minor omissions should not be the basis for penal action by authorities. His post served as an essential reminder that laws and regulations evolve, and it is crucial for the public to stay informed about these changes.