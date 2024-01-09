en English
Automotive

NXP Semiconductors Amplifies Automotive Radar Line with SAF86xx

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
NXP Semiconductors Amplifies Automotive Radar Line with SAF86xx

In a significant move towards the enhancement of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in software-defined vehicles, NXP Semiconductors has broadened its automotive radar product line. The launch of the SAF86xx, a highly integrated System-on-Chip (SoC) specifically designed for automotive radar applications, marks a milestone in the company’s commitment to drive innovation in the automotive industry.

SAF86xx: A Blend of Performance and Integration

The SAF86xx is not just another chip in the market. This SoC is an amalgamation of a high-performance radar transceiver, a multi-core radar processor, and a MACsec hardware engine. The latter is instrumental in secure data communication via Automotive Ethernet. This level of integration is set to redefine the capabilities of ADAS in next-generation vehicles, enabling the streaming of detailed radar sensor data at speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s.

Enabling Optimization of ADAS Partitioning

The introduction of the SAF86xx is critical in facilitating the optimization of ADAS partitioning. By smoothly streaming detailed radar sensor data, automakers are offered a glimpse into the comprehensive potential of their vehicles. This new radar SoC allows for a higher level of detail in data analysis and interpretation, setting the stage for more sophisticated ADAS functionalities.

Over-the-Air Updates and Comprehensive System Solutions

The architecture of the SAF86xx is designed to be future-proof. It enables car manufacturers to introduce new radar features seamlessly throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle through Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. This effort is in line with the evolving needs of the modern driver and the dynamic nature of automotive technology.

Moreover, when combined with NXP’s S32 processors, vehicle network connectivity, and power management components, the SAF86xx forms an integral part of a comprehensive system solution. This solution supports the development of sophisticated, software-defined radar systems, empowering automakers to raise the bar in vehicle safety and performance.

Automotive
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

