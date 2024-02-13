Norway's First Electric Ford F-150 Lightning: A Sustainable Dream Come True

Meet Dag Ødegaard, the Proud Owner of Norway's First Electric Ford F-150 Lightning
February 13, 2024, marks a monumental day for both Ford and the Ødegaard family from Lier, Norway. Dag Ødegaard, a Norwegian entrepreneur with strong American ties, takes delivery of the first electric Ford F-150 Lightning to grace Norwegian roads. The keys to this dream vehicle were handed over in an event celebrated by Ford Motor Norway's CEO, Per Gunnar Berg.
A Dream Vehicle for the American-Norwegian Family
Ødegaard, who runs a successful business selling American grill equipment in Norway, has always been drawn to the American culture, thanks to his Texas-born wife. The electric Ford F-150 Lightning is not just a vehicle for the Ødegaards; it's a symbol of their bond and shared passions. With room for five, the Ødegaard family, including their two teenage children, can now travel comfortably to their cabin in Trysil.
"The Ford F-150 Lightning is the perfect vehicle for our family," Ødegaard shares. "It not only represents our connection to America but also allows us to explore Norway sustainably."
Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Launch Edition: A Beast with a Green Heart
Ødegaard chose the Lightning Lariat Launch Edition in Antimatter Blue Metallic, equipped with a standard range battery that offers an impressive 429km (267 miles) of range. This electric pickup truck boasts over 1,000 Nm of torque and a 7,700 lbs towing capacity, making it an ideal choice for both work and leisure. The F-150 Lightning's powerful performance and eco-friendly credentials align perfectly with Norway's EV-centric market.
Ford Expands Electric Pickup Footprint to Norway
Norway is renowned for its high EV market share, and Ford recognizes the potential in this terrain-rich, EV-passionate country. The successful launch of the F-150 Lightning in the US has encouraged Ford to tap into the growing global demand for electric pickups. As the first overseas market to receive the electric Ford F-150 Lightning, Norway ushers in a new era of sustainable transportation.
Per Gunnar Berg, CEO of Ford Motor Norway, expressed his excitement about the milestone: "Today is an important day for Ford in Norway. With the delivery of the first electric Ford F-150 Lightning, we're expanding our electric vehicle lineup and offering Norwegian customers a versatile and powerful pickup truck that aligns with their values and lifestyle."
As Dag Ødegaard and his family embark on their electric journey, the story of Norway's first electric Ford F-150 Lightning owner serves as a testament to the growing popularity of sustainable transportation and the enduring bond between two nations.
Range: Up to 429km (267 miles) on a single charge
Torque: Over 1,000 Nm
Towing Capacity: 7,700 lbs
In conclusion, the arrival of the electric Ford F-150 Lightning in Norway marks a significant milestone in the global adoption of electric pickup trucks. With its impressive performance and environmentally-friendly credentials, the F-150 Lightning is set to redefine the landscape of sustainable transportation in Norway and beyond.