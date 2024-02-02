North Collier Fire Rescue District Boosts Emergency Response with New Ambar 1100 Fireboat

The North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District (NCFR) in Naples, Florida, has recently taken a significant leap forward in enhancing its fire and emergency response capabilities. It has done so with the acquisition of a new, state-of-the-art fireboat, the Ambar 1100 (AM 1100), a multi-mission workhorse that promises to redefine the district's operations.

Custom-Built by Silver Ships

The AM 1100 was custom-designed and meticulously crafted by Silver Ships, a renowned company based in Theodore, Alabama, specializing in creating purpose-built vessels. David Hunt, a representative from Silver Ships' business development team, stressed the company's dedication to delivering effective, long-term solutions for their customers' mission requirements. Their latest creation, the AM 1100, is a testament to this commitment.

Advanced Features for Enhanced Operations

Equipped with a host of advanced features, the AM 1100 is more than just a boat; it's a technological marvel designed for versatile operations. It boasts triple 400-horsepower Mercury Verado outboards, supplemented with joystick piloting for 360-degree control, allowing for precise and versatile maneuvering. This level of control is particularly crucial in emergency scenarios, where every second counts, and maneuverability can mean the difference between success and failure.

Beyond its power capabilities, the fireboat includes an enclosed center console and a comprehensive search and rescue navigation suite with FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared). This technology aids in identifying heat signatures, a critical function in search and rescue operations, particularly during the night or in low-visibility conditions.

A New Era for NCFR

With a powerful 1,000-gallon-per-minute fire system complete with large-diameter hose discharge, emergency lighting, and sirens, the AM 1100 is ready to handle any emergency. This new vessel is set to operate daily in inland, intercoastal, and gulf waters, significantly bolstering NCFR's operational efficiency in fire fighting and search and rescue missions.

With the introduction of the AM 1100, the North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District is prepared to meet the challenges of the future head-on, ensuring the safety and security of the community it serves.