Nissan's Bold Leap: 30 New Models by 2026 Aiming for EV Cost Parity

Nissan Motor Corporation has embarked on an ambitious journey to reshape its vehicle portfolio by 2026, with a heavy focus on electrification and cost efficiency. The Japanese automotive giant aims to introduce 30 new vehicles within this timeframe, with a significant emphasis on hybrid and fully electric vehicles (EVs) in a strategic move to achieve cost parity between battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and internal combustion engine (ICE) models by the end of the decade.

Strategic Expansion and Electrification

Nissan's new business initiative, dubbed 'The Arc,' is not just a plan for product expansion but also a blueprint for the company's future in a rapidly changing automotive landscape. Out of the 30 new models planned, 14 will be powered by traditional ICE while the remaining 16 will be electrified, encompassing both hybrids and full EVs. This strategy not only demonstrates Nissan's commitment to its zero-emission goals but also acknowledges the continuing relevance of ICE vehicles in certain markets and segments. Furthermore, Nissan has detailed its efforts to refresh 78 percent of its current U.S. product lineup, alongside the introduction of new e-Power range-extending hybrids and plug-in hybrid models.

Cost Reduction and Innovation

Central to achieving cost parity between EVs and ICE models is Nissan's ambitious target to reduce the production cost of its EVs by 30 percent. This will be accomplished through a 'family plan' focusing on modular vehicle architectures, which is expected to account for half of the projected cost reduction. Additionally, Nissan plans to revolutionize its manufacturing processes with the 'Nissan Intelligent Factory' concept, integrating more automation and reducing labor costs. The company is also investing in new battery technologies, including enhanced Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Lithium-Ion batteries and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries, aiming for higher energy densities and reduced costs.

Nissan's ambitious product and technology roadmap will be supported by a significant investment in research and development, with the ratio of R&D investment and capital expenditure versus net revenue projected to be between seven to eight percent. This includes a substantial $2.64 billion investment in battery capacity alone.