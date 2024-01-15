Nissan Unveils the Ariya, Its First All-Electric SUV

Nissan, a prominent player in the automobile industry, has recently unveiled the Ariya, its first all-electric SUV, signaling the company’s dedicated commitment to electrification. Debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show, the Ariya is a representation of Nissan’s new electrified brand identity, built on an exclusive EV platform.

Revolutionary Design and Features

The Ariya’s design is an amalgamation of sleekness and innovation. It boasts a low roofline, a short bonnet, and a unique grille-replacing shield that houses the sensors for the ProPilot autonomous driving features. The vehicle also sports LED headlights, a clean side profile, and an eye-catching rear design featuring a full-width tail light and tailgate spoiler. It is available in an array of colors, with five full-body shades and nine two-tone schemes. The Akatsuki package offers a distinctive copper hue to stand out in a crowd.

State-of-the-Art Interior

The Ariya’s interior is a testament to luxury and comfort, offering a spacious cabin furnished with Zero Gravity seats. The minimalist dashboard is embellished with capacitive controls, and the center armrest console can be moved as per the user’s convenience. The SUV is equipped with two 12.3-inch displays, serving the dual purposes of instrumentation and entertainment. These displays are designed to support voice control and are compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Advanced Technology and Powertrain

Nissan’s Ariya comes with ProPilot 2.0 technology, enabling hands-off single-lane driving, providing an enhanced driving experience. It is also equipped with ProPilot Park, allowing remote parking. The vehicle offers two battery options, 63 kWh and 87 kWh, with front- or all-wheel drive configurations. The performance of the Ariya ranges from 160 kW to 290 kW, depending on the model and battery. The estimated range of the SUV varies from 450 km to 610 km, allowing it to charge up to 375 km in just 30 minutes with a fast charger. The vehicle also features the brand’s e-4ORCE technology, ensuring improved traction and handling, and the innovative e-Pedal feature for one-pedal driving.

With sales in Japan expected to start in mid-2021, the Ariya is all set to revolutionize the electric vehicle market, with prices starting around 5 million yen.