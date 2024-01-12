en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Nissan Unveils New Flagship Electric Vehicle: The Ariya NISMO

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
Nissan Unveils New Flagship Electric Vehicle: The Ariya NISMO

Nissan has accelerated into the electric vehicle (EV) market with its latest offering, the Ariya NISMO, unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Sakon 2024. The Ariya NISMO, Nissan’s new flagship EV, represents a leap forward in electric mobility, with its high-performance enhancements and dynamic design.

The Powerhouse: Ariya NISMO Performance

Building upon the Ariya e-4ORCE, the Ariya NISMO integrates a motor with approximately 10% greater peak output, special acceleration tuning, and an exclusive NISMO driving mode. The auditory experience, reminiscent of Formula E racing, further accentuates the thrilling performance. The NISMO team’s expert engineering has resulted in superior stability, turn-in ability, and high-speed cornering, supported by dedicated tires on 20-inch aluminum wheels.

Design: A Fusion of Aerodynamics and Aesthetics

The exterior design of the Ariya NISMO incorporates aerodynamic improvements that are critical for EV performance. It beautifully combines reduced drag with increased downforce, embodying an aesthetic appeal that mirrors its high-octane performance. The interior exudes a premium air, with specially designed NISMO seats and trim, complementing the vehicle’s sporty exterior.

The Future of Electric Mobility

As a statement of Nissan’s commitment to electric mobility, the Ariya NISMO signifies the automaker’s vision of the future. However, Nissan has remained tight-lipped about the pricing information for the Ariya NISMO. More details about the vehicle are available on Nissan’s official website, offering insights into the next chapter of Nissan’s journey in the EV market.

0
Automotive
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
24 mins ago
EuroGroup Laminations Invests 50 Million Euros in Mexican Expansion, Eyes North American EV Market
Italian electric motor components manufacturer, EuroGroup Laminations, has announced a 50 million euro investment to bolster its production capacity in Mexico. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to meeting the escalating demand from the automotive industry, particularly for EVs, and cements its position in the expanding EV sector. Expanding Horizons with New Plant As
EuroGroup Laminations Invests 50 Million Euros in Mexican Expansion, Eyes North American EV Market
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
37 mins ago
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
Brazen Burglary at Dominion Square: Culpeper Police Launch Investigation
50 mins ago
Brazen Burglary at Dominion Square: Culpeper Police Launch Investigation
Tesla Stock Dips Following Price Cuts in China and Production Pause in Berlin
31 mins ago
Tesla Stock Dips Following Price Cuts in China and Production Pause in Berlin
EuroGroup Laminations Bolsters Production with a 50 Million Euro Investment in Mexico
31 mins ago
EuroGroup Laminations Bolsters Production with a 50 Million Euro Investment in Mexico
A Salute to Black Pioneers: New Exhibit Illuminates Automotive Industry Contributions
37 mins ago
A Salute to Black Pioneers: New Exhibit Illuminates Automotive Industry Contributions
Latest Headlines
World News
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
19 seconds
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
Unveiling the Benefits of Critical Illness Insurance Plans
2 mins
Unveiling the Benefits of Critical Illness Insurance Plans
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
2 mins
Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics
'The Price of Perfection': Olivia Attwood's Candid Exploration of Cosmetic Surgery
2 mins
'The Price of Perfection': Olivia Attwood's Candid Exploration of Cosmetic Surgery
Las Vegas Raiders' Search for New General Manager Intensifies
3 mins
Las Vegas Raiders' Search for New General Manager Intensifies
AEW Dynamite Honors Brodie Lee: Anna Jay and Preston Vance Pay Tribute in Victorious Matches
3 mins
AEW Dynamite Honors Brodie Lee: Anna Jay and Preston Vance Pay Tribute in Victorious Matches
Rob Lowe Reveals the Secret to His Ageless Appearance: Sleep and Low-Carbohydrate Diet
4 mins
Rob Lowe Reveals the Secret to His Ageless Appearance: Sleep and Low-Carbohydrate Diet
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Amid Contested Appeal
6 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Amid Contested Appeal
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
7 mins
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
3 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app