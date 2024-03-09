Nissan Plans In-House Production of Ultra-Compact EVs by 2028, Aiming to Boost Margins and Compete with Tesla, BYD

Nissan is set to revolutionize its approach to electric vehicle (EV) production by potentially bringing the manufacture of its ultra-compact EVs, including the market-leading Sakura model, in-house. This strategic move, targeting the Kyushu factory for implementation in the business year starting April 2028, underscores Nissan's ambition to enhance profitability and solidify its standing in the competitive EV market. Despite official denials from Nissan and Mitsubishi, the industry buzz suggests significant plans are afoot, driven by the Sakura's dominant performance in Japan's EV sector.

Advertisment

Strategic Shift in Production

The decision to consider transitioning production to Nissan's Kyushu facility marks a significant pivot in the automaker's strategy, aiming to capitalize on the success of the Sakura. This model, emblematic of Japan's national flower, has soared to the top of Japan's passenger EV market in 2023, securing a 42% share with sales nearing 64,000 vehicles since its mid-2022 launch. By bringing light EV production in-house, Nissan aims to enhance production efficiency and reduce costs, a move that could see the automaker improve its profit margins which currently trail behind those of domestic peers Toyota and Honda.

Continuing Collaboration with Mitsubishi

Despite the potential shift in production strategy, Nissan and Mitsubishi are expected to maintain their collaborative efforts in the planning and development of kei EVs through their 50-50 joint venture, NMKV. The Sakura is currently manufactured at Mitsubishi's Mizushima plant in western Japan, a facility that Nissan plans to continue utilizing for the production of its other kei cars. This ongoing partnership underscores the complex dynamics within the industry, where strategic collaborations and competitive positioning coexist.

Nissan's envisaged in-house production initiative is not just about improving profit margins; it's also a strategic move to better position itself against international rivals like Tesla and BYD, who have significantly impacted Nissan's market share, especially in China. By enhancing its production capabilities and efficiency for ultra-compact EVs, Nissan aims to leverage the growing demand for kei cars in Japan, which are prized for their affordability and suitability for short-distance trips.