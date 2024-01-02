Nissan Celebrates 90 Years with a Poll on Greatest Transport Innovations

Nissan, marking its 90th anniversary, has commissioned a survey to identify the most significant transport innovations since the company’s establishment in December 1933. The poll, involving 2,000 participants, recognized the immense contribution of Nissan to the global automotive landscape, ranking it 19th for the launch of the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle (EV), the Nissan LEAF.

Top Three Transport Innovations

According to the survey, the top three transport innovations since Nissan’s inception were the Concorde in 1976, the first commercial jet flight in 1957, and the opening of the Channel Tunnel in 1994. These developments revolutionized travel, breaking barriers, and connecting countries like never before.

Future of Technology in Transportation

The poll revealed an optimistic outlook on the future of technology in transportation. A notable 69% of the respondents expect technological advancements to significantly reduce the environmental impact of transport. Additionally, 27% expressed support for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the automotive industry, anticipating a transformative AI revolution in public transportation.

The Impact of Transport Innovations

Andre Hobson, Managing Director of Nissan Great Britain, emphasized Nissan’s strong history of pioneering innovations and their profound impact on the global automotive industry. He expressed enthusiasm to continue introducing new design, technology, and driving experiences. According to the poll, 70% of participants feel transport innovations have positively influenced their lives, making travel more accessible and convenient.