en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Nissan Celebrates 90 Years with a Poll on Greatest Transport Innovations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Nissan Celebrates 90 Years with a Poll on Greatest Transport Innovations

Nissan, marking its 90th anniversary, has commissioned a survey to identify the most significant transport innovations since the company’s establishment in December 1933. The poll, involving 2,000 participants, recognized the immense contribution of Nissan to the global automotive landscape, ranking it 19th for the launch of the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle (EV), the Nissan LEAF.

Top Three Transport Innovations

According to the survey, the top three transport innovations since Nissan’s inception were the Concorde in 1976, the first commercial jet flight in 1957, and the opening of the Channel Tunnel in 1994. These developments revolutionized travel, breaking barriers, and connecting countries like never before.

Future of Technology in Transportation

The poll revealed an optimistic outlook on the future of technology in transportation. A notable 69% of the respondents expect technological advancements to significantly reduce the environmental impact of transport. Additionally, 27% expressed support for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the automotive industry, anticipating a transformative AI revolution in public transportation.

The Impact of Transport Innovations

Andre Hobson, Managing Director of Nissan Great Britain, emphasized Nissan’s strong history of pioneering innovations and their profound impact on the global automotive industry. He expressed enthusiasm to continue introducing new design, technology, and driving experiences. According to the poll, 70% of participants feel transport innovations have positively influenced their lives, making travel more accessible and convenient.

0
Automotive Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sonic Automotive: Strong Growth Amid Investor Skepticism

By Nimrah Khatoon

Royal Enfield Unveils New Himalayan Motorcycle: A Beast Redefined

By Rafia Tasleem

Pune RTO Unveils New Two-Wheeler Registration Series

By Rafia Tasleem

Elderly Couple's 'Forever Car' Stolen, £500 Reward Offered for Recovery

By Momen Zellmi

Norway's EV Market Soars: Tesla Dominates as Electric Vehicles Hit 82% ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
Norway's EV Market Soars: Tesla Dominates as Electric Vehicles Hit 82% ...
heart comment 0
All-New Honda HR-V: A Blend of Design, Efficiency, and Practicality

By Sakchi Khandelwal

All-New Honda HR-V: A Blend of Design, Efficiency, and Practicality
The Race for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year Heats Up

By Salman Khan

The Race for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year Heats Up
Tesla Holds Sway in Norway’s Car Market Amid Global Shift to Electric Vehicles

By Justice Nwafor

Tesla Holds Sway in Norway's Car Market Amid Global Shift to Electric Vehicles
MG Hector Plus Diesel: Redefining Luxury and Comfort in Indian SUV Market

By Dil Bar Irshad

MG Hector Plus Diesel: Redefining Luxury and Comfort in Indian SUV Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Buffalo Bills' Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider
15 seconds
Buffalo Bills' Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider
Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy
21 seconds
Marcus Matthews Bags Male of the Year Award: A Victory for Mental Health Advocacy
Everton Considers Short-Term Contract for Free Agent Jesse Lingard
21 seconds
Everton Considers Short-Term Contract for Free Agent Jesse Lingard
House GOP Sharpens Focus on Border Issues as 2024 Strategy
44 seconds
House GOP Sharpens Focus on Border Issues as 2024 Strategy
Mayor Michael Rama Rejects Councilor Rey Gealon's Resignation as Traffic Chief
52 seconds
Mayor Michael Rama Rejects Councilor Rey Gealon's Resignation as Traffic Chief
Danish Study Reveals Diagnostic Gaps in Esophageal Obstructions
1 min
Danish Study Reveals Diagnostic Gaps in Esophageal Obstructions
Football Volunteer Christy Rowland Clinches 2023 Hall of Fame Award
1 min
Football Volunteer Christy Rowland Clinches 2023 Hall of Fame Award
Hong Kong Ushers in a New Era with Grand Cultural Ceremony
1 min
Hong Kong Ushers in a New Era with Grand Cultural Ceremony
Chris Jericho's Wrestling Career in Jeopardy Amidst Serious Misconduct Allegations
2 mins
Chris Jericho's Wrestling Career in Jeopardy Amidst Serious Misconduct Allegations
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
51 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app