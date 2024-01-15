en English
Automotive

New Kia Sub-Compact SUV Spotted: A Sneak Peek Into the Future

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
New Kia Sub-Compact SUV Spotted: A Sneak Peek Into the Future

A new addition is coming to Kia’s compact SUV lineup. A heavily camouflaged sub-compact SUV has been spied during testing, revealing only glimpses of its profile. The spy shot displays distinctive wheel arches and window lines that echo the Hyundai Casper, a micro-SUV available in South Korea. However, the new Kia SUV is set to stand out with unique features such as a pronounced shoulder line, squared-out rear door glass, a larger rear quarter window, and squared-out wheel arches with cladding. A notable difference is the rear door handles’ position, situated on the door itself, unlike the Casper’s pillar-mounted handles.

Introducing the Clavis: A Blend of Familiar and New

The heavy cladding makes it difficult to discern the final shape, but the roofline suggests a boxier design. While the image does not provide clear indicators of the SUV’s size, it is anticipated to be another sub-4 meter vehicle, possibly comparable to the Sonet. Specifics about the cabin and technology remain under wraps, but it’s expected that the SUV will share features with other models in the Kia lineup.

Power and Performance: What to Expect

While engine options have not been confirmed, there is a possibility that Kia will offer both internal combustion and all-electric powertrains for this new SUV. The crossover has been sighted sporting dual-tone alloy wheels, hinting at the vehicle’s rugged capability and stylish design. Reports also suggest it could offer multiple powertrain options, including hybrid versions, and potentially a pure-EV version in the future.

Competing in the Sub-Compact SUV Market

The new Kia SUV, rumored to be named Clavis based on recent patents, will be positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos models. It is expected to rival mid-size SUVs for features and quality, and will be positioned above the Hyundai Venue but below the Seltos in terms of pricing. The SUV is expected to compete with other sub-4 meter SUVs like the Vitara Brezza, XUV300, and Tata Nexon. The release date is still uncertain, but there are hopes that it will make it to the Indian market, offering a new choice for SUV enthusiasts.

Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

