en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Nevada DMV Introduces ‘Star of Life’ Symbol on Licenses, Flags Communication Needs

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Nevada DMV Introduces ‘Star of Life’ Symbol on Licenses, Flags Communication Needs

As the new year unfolds, Nevada introduces a pioneering initiative to its state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) policy. A notable amendment has been made to the state’s law, enabling Nevada’s drivers to add a ‘Star of Life’ symbol to their driver licenses. This significant symbol represents various medical conditions, including vision impairment, deafness, depression, schizophrenia, and food allergies.

The ‘Star of Life’ Symbol: A Mark of Consideration

The inclusion of this symbol is entirely optional for eligible drivers. This emblem serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it aids law enforcement and first responders in identifying any medical conditions that warrant extra consideration. Secondly, it offers a sense of security to the drivers, knowing that their specific medical conditions are easily recognizable during emergency situations. To be eligible, drivers must provide a comprehensive physician’s report for the symbol to be added to their license.

Assembly Bill 161: A Step Towards Inclusive Communication

June witnessed the passing of Assembly Bill 161 by Governor Lombardo. This bill mandates the Nevada DMV to denote a flag on a driver’s license and vehicle registration, indicating the existence of communication needs for individuals with hearing loss, autism, or language disorders. The flag icon on a license is available upon request. However, the registration part of the bill will be effective from January 1st, 2026. The Bill 161 aims to help officials and others address individuals with ease, understanding, and respect. The issuance of the flag symbol is contingent upon request with proper documentation.

Welcoming an Era of Respectful Communication

The enforcement of Assembly Bill 161 in Nevada has manifested in the form of a flag on a driver’s license plate, indicating the driver’s communication needs, upon the driver’s request. This change is aimed at making traffic stops safer and more inclusive for those with communication needs. The deaf community, in particular, has expressed gratitude for this development. The new law is among more than 80 new laws that have come into effect in 2024 for the state of Nevada. Tim Smalley, President of the Nevada Association for the Deaf, along with others in the deaf community, have expressed their gratitude for this new development.

0
Automotive
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Rise and Fall of the Kia Cadenza: A Reflection on the Automotive Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Motorsport Regulations Stir Controversy: Max Verstappen Speaks Out

By Salman Khan

Bentley Flying Spur S: A Modern Touch to Classic Luxury

By BNN Correspondents

Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection

By Salman Khan

Detroit's Future in the Balancing: Auto Industry, Innovation Hubs, and ...
@Automotive · 16 mins
Detroit's Future in the Balancing: Auto Industry, Innovation Hubs, and ...
heart comment 0
Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid Sedan: A Glimpse into the Future of Electric Vehicles

By BNN Correspondents

Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid Sedan: A Glimpse into the Future of Electric Vehicles
Tesla Versus CAP-XX: A Patent Litigation that Tests the Open Source Philosophy

By Geeta Pillai

Tesla Versus CAP-XX: A Patent Litigation that Tests the Open Source Philosophy
The Road to Autonomy: Tesla’s Full Self Driving Feature Faces Obstacles

By BNN Correspondents

The Road to Autonomy: Tesla's Full Self Driving Feature Faces Obstacles
Hyundai Creta Facelift: A Powerful New Addition to the SUV Market

By Rafia Tasleem

Hyundai Creta Facelift: A Powerful New Addition to the SUV Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
46 seconds
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
1 min
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
1 min
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
1 min
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
2 mins
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
2 mins
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends
2 mins
DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends
Guaranteed Livable Income Bill Under Consideration in Canada: A Beacon of Hope or a Path to Stagnation?
2 mins
Guaranteed Livable Income Bill Under Consideration in Canada: A Beacon of Hope or a Path to Stagnation?
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
6 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app