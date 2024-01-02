Nevada DMV Introduces ‘Star of Life’ Symbol on Licenses, Flags Communication Needs

As the new year unfolds, Nevada introduces a pioneering initiative to its state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) policy. A notable amendment has been made to the state’s law, enabling Nevada’s drivers to add a ‘Star of Life’ symbol to their driver licenses. This significant symbol represents various medical conditions, including vision impairment, deafness, depression, schizophrenia, and food allergies.

The ‘Star of Life’ Symbol: A Mark of Consideration

The inclusion of this symbol is entirely optional for eligible drivers. This emblem serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it aids law enforcement and first responders in identifying any medical conditions that warrant extra consideration. Secondly, it offers a sense of security to the drivers, knowing that their specific medical conditions are easily recognizable during emergency situations. To be eligible, drivers must provide a comprehensive physician’s report for the symbol to be added to their license.

Assembly Bill 161: A Step Towards Inclusive Communication

June witnessed the passing of Assembly Bill 161 by Governor Lombardo. This bill mandates the Nevada DMV to denote a flag on a driver’s license and vehicle registration, indicating the existence of communication needs for individuals with hearing loss, autism, or language disorders. The flag icon on a license is available upon request. However, the registration part of the bill will be effective from January 1st, 2026. The Bill 161 aims to help officials and others address individuals with ease, understanding, and respect. The issuance of the flag symbol is contingent upon request with proper documentation.

Welcoming an Era of Respectful Communication

The enforcement of Assembly Bill 161 in Nevada has manifested in the form of a flag on a driver’s license plate, indicating the driver’s communication needs, upon the driver’s request. This change is aimed at making traffic stops safer and more inclusive for those with communication needs. The deaf community, in particular, has expressed gratitude for this development. The new law is among more than 80 new laws that have come into effect in 2024 for the state of Nevada. Tim Smalley, President of the Nevada Association for the Deaf, along with others in the deaf community, have expressed their gratitude for this new development.