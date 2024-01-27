Navigating Winter: How Certain Features Drain EV Batteries

As winter rolls in, electric vehicle (EV) drivers find themselves facing a unique challenge: maintaining battery life amidst the cold. Leasing service Vanarama has recently released a video on TikTok highlighting five features in EVs that can significantly deplete the battery during winter.

Key Features Draining EV Battery

The features detailed in Vanarama's video include satellite navigation systems, cold air conditioning, windscreen demisters, heated seats, and windscreen wipers. The consumption of battery charge by these features can range from 5% to 15%. However, the most substantial battery consumer is the heating system, which can account for up to a whopping 17% of the battery's charge.

Social Media Reactions

This revelation has sparked a variety of responses among social media users. While some expressed skepticism about the practicality of EVs in certain climates, others highlighted features such as BMW's button that changes the interior atmosphere. One standout incident discussed was a Tesla successfully navigating flooded streets in San Diego, indicating the resilience of EVs in extreme conditions.

Addressing the Winter Challenge

While cold weather can indeed impact EVs by reducing driving ranges and slowing charging, there are ways to adapt. Tips include preconditioning lithium batteries, checking routes in advance, adjusting driving speeds, and using climate control sparingly. The role of consumer knowledge and clear messaging from manufacturers is also crucial in mitigating cold weather challenges.

The current situation serves as a reminder that while frigid temperatures can hamper lithium battery performance, solutions exist in both the near and long term. Advancements in battery technologies and adaptations in driving and charging patterns are part of these strategies, ensuring the viability of EVs, regardless of the season.