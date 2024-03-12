Navigating the Indian Auto Market: Only Three Cars Under Rs 5 Lakh

In a landscape where the cost of living and inflation are on the rise, finding affordable transportation has become a challenge for many Indian consumers. The automotive market, once teeming with a plethora of budget-friendly options, has seen a significant shift. With the implementation of BS6 phase 2 norms and increased input costs, the list of cars priced under Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) has dwindled to a mere three models: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and Renault Kwid.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Leading the Budget Segment

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, known for its reliability and fuel efficiency, stands as the most affordable option in India's current automotive market. Despite the discontinuation of the Alto 800, the Alto K10 continues to offer value with its Std and Lxi variants priced below the Rs 5 lakh mark. These models are powered by the 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine, providing a blend of performance and economy.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid: Keeping the Budget Dream Alive

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso retains its position in the market with a single variant under Rs 5 lakh, featuring the same 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine as the Alto K10. Meanwhile, the Renault Kwid offers two variants within the budget range, powered by a 1.0-litre SCe petrol engine. These models represent the last bastions of affordability in a market that has largely moved towards higher pricing brackets.

The End of the 800cc Era

An important milestone in the Indian automotive industry is the phasing out of 800cc cars, with the Alto 800 and Kwid 0.8-litre models being discontinued. The shift is a direct result of the BS6 phase 2 norms that came into effect on April 1, 2023, marking the end of an era for India's most economical cars and challenging manufacturers and consumers to adapt to the new market realities.

The narrowing down of affordable car options under Rs 5 lakh signifies a pivotal moment in India's auto industry. As manufacturers grapple with rising costs and stricter emission norms, consumers are left with fewer low-cost options, prompting a reevaluation of what constitutes affordable transportation. This shift not only impacts the buying choices of millions but also reflects broader economic trends, suggesting a move towards more sustainable, albeit pricier, alternatives in the automotive sector.