MSI Showcases Innovative Smart Technology and EV Chargers at CES 2024

MSI, the global leader in digital innovation, has made a notable splash in the smart technology sector at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. Held across two different venues, the Venetian expo center and the Westgate Las Vegas, MSI showcased an array of innovative offerings that signal a significant extension of their portfolio and an ambitious departure from their traditional gaming hardware roots.

MSI’s Smart Technology Solutions

Among the numerous products exhibited, the AIDVR, a Driver Monitoring System, stole the spotlight. This innovative system detects signs of fatigue and other hazardous events in real-time, raising the bar for driving safety. Further enhancing safety, the MSI AI Box monitors objects, people, and vehicles to prevent accidents, seamlessly integrating technology with daily life.

Ultra-Thin Smart Industrial Computers

MSI also introduced their new MS-C903 and MS-C902 Ultra-Thin Smart Industrial Computers. These computers, featuring Tiger Lake-UP3 and Alder Lake-PU series processors, cater to applications like smart billboards and industrial AIoT hubs, marking a significant stride in MSI’s venture into the industrial technology space.

MSI’s Innovative EV Chargers

Notably, MSI unveiled their new EV chargers, compatible with the Raider GE78 laptop. The chargers, including the Premium and AI variants of the Eco Series range, support app, cloud, RFID, and QR code technologies. They come equipped with a 7-inch display and an AI license plate scanner, offering a sophisticated blend of technology and convenience. The Eco Life and Eco Premium chargers, equipped with MSI’s Energy Management Systems (EMS), deliver a maximum 3-phase output of 22 kilowatts, embodying MSI’s commitment to sustainable solutions.

With such a diverse array of products on display, CES 2024 has marked a significant expansion of MSI’s presence in the smart technology market. By stepping beyond their traditional gaming hardware offerings, MSI has confidently signaled their readiness to lead in the digital evolution.