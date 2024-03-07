Minneapolis Resident Endures Repeated Kia Thefts Amidst Nationwide Surge, Seeks Solace

In Minneapolis, Nancy Cameron has experienced the theft of her Kia Soul five times and break-ins five times due to a widely known security flaw, highlighting a surge in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts. Despite the introduction of some preventative measures by Kia, the thefts have persisted, inflicting significant financial and emotional strain on Cameron, among others.

Unprecedented Theft Wave Hits Minneapolis

Following the spread of a security vulnerability on social media, the thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Minneapolis and St. Paul have escalated dramatically. In 2021, approximately 350 cars were stolen, with numbers jumping to nearly 3,500 in 2022. Nancy Cameron, caught in this wave, has faced repeated thefts and break-ins, leading to considerable out-of-pocket expenses and emotional distress.

Community and Legal Response

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is investigating potential consumer protection and public nuisance law violations by Kia and Hyundai. Meanwhile, a $200 million class-action settlement is poised for approval, offering some financial respite to affected owners. Yet, for many like Cameron, this does little to alleviate the broader impacts of the thefts, including the psychological toll and loss of trust in community safety.

Seeking Solutions and Support

In response to the thefts, Cameron and others have turned to a variety of deterrents, including car alarms and steering-wheel locks, though with limited success. The community, police, and victims are exploring additional measures, such as Kia's ignition cylinder protector. Cameron's journey from frustration to seeking therapy highlights the profound personal impact of these crimes, beyond the immediate financial losses.