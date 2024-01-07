en English
Automotive

Mercedes-Benz GLS Receives Mid-Life Update with Enhanced Features and Design

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Mercedes-Benz GLS Receives Mid-Life Update with Enhanced Features and Design

The iconic Mercedes-Benz GLS has received a comprehensive mid-life update, setting a new benchmark in the luxury SUV market. With an emphasis on aesthetic appeal and user comfort, this latest iteration incorporates a variety of enhancements; from subtle exterior revisions to an upgraded powertrain, embodying the brand’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

Refined Exterior Design

The exterior design maintains the GLS’s imposing road presence, featuring a new grille, LED headlamps and tail-lamps, and a restyled front bumper. These modifications, although subtle, work synergistically to accentuate the luxury SUV’s commanding stature on the road.

A Luxurious Cabin Reinvented

Inside, the GLS flaunts a refreshed aesthetics. The cabin is adorned with a new color scheme, gloss black panels with silver pinstripes, and a revamped steering wheel. The technological enhancements are equally impressive, highlighted by an advanced infotainment system with improved touch sensitivity, wireless smartphone integration, and innovative off-road screens equipped with an ‘invisible bonnet’ function.

Comfort is at the forefront of the GLS’s design, with ventilated and heated front seats. The rear seat package is now a standard offering, providing headrest pillows, rear entertainment screens, and a tablet for control. The first two rows offer ample space and comfort, while the third row, though slightly compact, can accommodate adults with minor adjustments. The boot space is generous, and the seats can be folded to increase cargo capacity further.

Updated Powertrain and Performance

The ‘450’ petrol variant of the GLS comes equipped with a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine that has undergone a power upgrade, coupled with a new mild hybrid system for an added power boost. The transmission operation is smooth, and the cabin is well-insulated from external noise, enhancing the luxury experience. The air-suspension system prioritizes comfort, though the ride can be slightly unsettled at times.

The GLS also boasts autonomous driver assistance systems, providing a safer driving experience. However, some features like the emergency braking system may be overly sensitive for heavy traffic conditions. Despite the absence of a captain chair option for the middle row and more driving modes, the GLS, with an expected price tag of around Rs 1.40 crores, delivers an elevated luxury experience with its new updates.

Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Automotive

