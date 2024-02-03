MBVV Police Auctions Abandoned Vehicles, Raises Over 17.49 Lakh

Under the auspices of Operation Khatara, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police's Kashimira unit successfully auctioned off 194 vehicles, raising a commendable sum of over 17.49 lakh. This significant fleet, comprised of 94 two-wheelers, 11 four-wheelers, and 89 auto-rickshaws, had been impounded under the Motor Vehicle Act or found abandoned. These vehicles had been occupying space at the Beverly Park area traffic department yard for several years, their fate hanging in balance until this decisive action.

Auction Facilitated by MSTC

The auction was executed meticulously by the Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC), a public sector unit that specializes in e-auctions. MSTC's experience and expertise in conducting online auctions ensured that the process was seamless and transparent, setting a high bar for similar future endeavours. The vehicles' online catalogue was made accessible on the MSTC website, opening doors for potential buyers from across the nation.

Valuation and Bidding

The Regional Transport Office in Thane conducted an inspection and valuation of the vehicles, estimating their collective worth at 6.61 lakh. This valuation set the stage for the auction, providing a reference point for the initial bidding. However, the fierce competition among the bidders pushed the final bid to nearly three times the original valuation. The winning bid was placed by Indian Motors Limited, a Haryana-based company, demonstrating their strategic acumen and market insight.

Preceded by a Similar Auction

This auction follows a similar event last year where the traffic department earned 17.06 lakh by auctioning 218 seized or abandoned vehicles. This recurring initiative not only clears the traffic yard of abandoned vehicles but also generates revenue for the department, displaying the potential of such endeavours in accomplishing multiple objectives simultaneously. The growing success of these auctions indicates a promising future for Operation Khatara and similar initiatives.