Massive Vehicle Recalls Announced: Kia, Subaru, Ford Among 551,000 Units Affected

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued several recall notices affecting over half a million vehicles from leading manufacturers such as Kia, Subaru, and Ford. This comes amidst growing concerns over vehicle safety and reliability, highlighting potential risks that could lead to accidents or injuries.

Advertisment

Kia Telluride's Rollaway Risk

Kia is recalling 427,407 of its 2020-2024 Telluride models due to a critical issue where the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft may not fully engage. This defect could result in the vehicle rolling away even when the gear is set to park, posing a significant risk of crashes or serious injuries. Kia has advised owners to utilize the emergency parking brake as a temporary measure until the recall remedy, consisting of electronic parking brake software updates and intermediate shaft replacements, is available.

Subaru and Airbag Safety Concerns

Advertisment

Subaru is addressing a crucial safety concern by recalling 118,723 of its 2020-2022 Outback and Legacy vehicles. A defect in the Occupant Detection System (ODS) sensors' capacitor may prevent the front passenger airbag from deploying in the event of a crash, significantly increasing the risk of injury. Subaru has committed to replacing the faulty ODS sensors at no cost to vehicle owners, underlining the manufacturer's dedication to passenger safety.

Other Notable Recalls

Additionally, Ford has announced the recall of 1,902 of its 2023-2024 Transit vehicles equipped with the Transit Trail package due to tire damage risks, and BMW is recalling 1,600 motorcycle side cases over concerns that they could detach from the motorcycle, creating road hazards. Kawasaki also joins the list with a recall of 1,579 motorcycles because of spark plug issues that could lead to engine stalling. Each manufacturer has outlined specific remedies for these defects and is in the process of notifying owners.