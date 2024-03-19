Maruti Suzuki Unveils First Automated Driving Test Track in Ayodhya, Aiming to Improve Road Safety

Maruti Suzuki India has embarked on a visionary journey to enhance road safety by inaugurating its first Automated Driving Test Track (ADTT) at the Driver Training and Testing Institute (DTTI) in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This groundbreaking initiative, officiated by Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Transport, Uttar Pradesh, reflects the company's commitment to ensuring that driving licenses are awarded to proficient drivers, aligning with the vision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Revolutionizing Driver Testing with Technology

The establishment of the Ayodhya ADTT marks a significant milestone in Maruti Suzuki India's efforts to promote road safety. Completed in a record time of 45 days after the signing of the MoA in December 2023, the facility employs 100% computerized testing to assess driving license applicants. With the introduction of video analytics technology, the testing process is quick, efficient, and devoid of human intervention. This technology evaluates candidates through various tests, including reverse parallel parking, an 8-formation, overtaking test, traffic junction test, and more, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of vehicle-handling and control skills.

Impact on Driving License Pass Rates

The adoption of ADTTs has led to a significant shift in pass rates for driving license applicants. From a pass percentage of 84% under the manual testing method in 2018, the implementation of ADTTs saw a drastic drop to just 34%. However, this stringent testing methodology has fostered a positive trend, with pass rates gradually improving to 64%. This indicates that applicants are now better prepared for their tests, a testament to the effectiveness of ADTTs in elevating the standards for obtaining a driving license, thereby contributing to safer roads.

Expansion and Future Plans

Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki India, highlighted the company's ongoing commitment to road safety by announcing plans to automate DTTIs in Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. With 16 ADTTs already operational across India, including the latest addition in Delhi, Maruti Suzuki India is steadfast in its mission to ensure that only skilled drivers are granted licenses.

As Maruti Suzuki India continues to innovate and expand its ADTT facilities, the impact on road safety and driver proficiency is undeniable. By standardizing the testing process and raising the bar for obtaining a driving license, the company not only contributes to safer roads but also underscores the importance of responsible driving. This initiative serves as a model for other regions, highlighting the role of technology and rigorous testing in fostering a culture of safe driving.