Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 Launch Set for Q2: Enhanced Design, Features Unveiled

Maruti Suzuki India is on the brink of revolutionizing the hatchback segment with the introduction of the new Swift, slated for release in the April-June quarter of 2024. Spotlighting an evolved exterior, a refined interior borrowed from its high-end siblings, and rumored hybrid enhancements, the fourth-generation Swift aims to redefine compact driving in India.

Advertisment

Design and Aesthetic Upgrades

The 2024 Swift showcases significant updates, starting with a more striking front end, featuring a redesigned grille and headlights complemented by boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. The side profile maintains its iconic silhouette but introduces new alloy wheels for a fresh appeal. At the rear, the car boasts redesigned LED taillamps and a revamped bumper, ensuring the Swift's new model stands out. A noteworthy addition is the 360-degree camera set-up, indicating Maruti Suzuki's commitment to enhancing driver visibility and safety.

Interior and Technology Enhancements

Advertisment

Inside, the 2024 Swift borrows heavily from Maruti Suzuki's current lineup, featuring upgrades like the climate control unit and infotainment system from the Baleno. While the steering wheel design remains unchanged, the cabin's overall feel is expected to be more premium. Despite showcasing ADAS and ventilated seats at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, these features might not make it to the India-spec model at launch due to cost considerations. However, the vehicle will retain its analog instrument panel, maintaining a balance between modernity and tradition.

Performance and Pricing Expectations

Under the hood, the Swift currently utilizes a 1.2-litre K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT engine, known for its efficiency and performance. With the transition to the new model, there is anticipation around whether this engine will be upgraded or retained. Pricing for the current Swift ranges between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.03 lakh, but consumers should expect a price increase for the 2024 model, reflecting its enhancements and new features. As the Swift prepares to enter the market, its performance, coupled with Maruti Suzuki's reputation, could set new benchmarks in the hatchback segment.

With the impending launch, the 2024 Swift is poised to captivate the Indian auto market. Its blend of traditional charm and innovative features offers a glimpse into the future of compact cars, promising an unmatched driving experience. As enthusiasts and potential buyers await its arrival, the Swift continues to symbolize Maruti Suzuki's vision for progress and excellence in automotive design.