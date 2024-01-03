en English
Automotive

MAHLE Unveils Innovative High-Performance Electric Motor

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
MAHLE Unveils Innovative High-Performance Electric Motor

The automotive industry is currently experiencing a significant transformation as it transitions from traditional combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs). One of the main concerns for potential EV adopters centers around whether electric motors can match, or even surpass, the performance of combustion engines under various driving conditions. In an effort to address this concern, automotive component supplier MAHLE has developed a new electric motor.

Introducing the Superior Continuous Torque Motor

MAHLE’s latest innovation, named the Superior Continuous Torque (SCT), is an electric motor designed to offer high performance while maintaining up to 90% of motor torque consistently and over extended periods. What makes this motor particularly unique is its versatility—it can be utilized in a wide range of electric vehicles, including scooters, motorcycles, cars, and trucks. The SCT motor is set to make its grand reveal at the IAA commercial transport fair in September.

A Compact Design

One key feature of the SCT motor is its compact size, made possible by the incorporation of a novel oil cooling system and permanent synchronous magnets. This design eliminates the need for energy transfer to the rotor as excitation current, reducing coil wear and improving efficiency. This strategic design choice not only increases the motor’s lifespan but also enhances its overall performance.

Innovative Use of Materials

Another noteworthy feature of the SCT motor is its avoidance of rare earth elements. Instead, it utilizes new permanent magnets made with neodymium to generate a powerful magnetic field. This innovative approach not only reduces dependence on rare earth materials but also contributes to the motor’s increased efficiency. In fact, MAHLE is already in the process of developing a more efficient variant of this motor that operates without magnets, promising minimal wear but potentially a less compact design due to the more complex system required to generate the magnetic field.

The emergence of the SCT motor marks a significant milestone in the evolution of electric vehicle technology. It’s a testament to the industry’s commitment to overcoming the hurdles associated with electric motor performance and sustainability. With innovative solutions like the SCT, the future of electric vehicles looks promising.

Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

