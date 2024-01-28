LTO Intensifies Efforts to Distribute Unclaimed Vehicle Plates in Central Visayas

In a concerted effort to clear the backlog of unclaimed vehicle plates, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Central Visayas, Philippines, has amplified its 'Oplan Bigay Plaka' initiative. The program, which saw its inception in September 2023, has been pivotal in the release of 91,835 motorcycle and 13,154 motor vehicle plates from June 9, 2023, to January 19, 2024.

'Oplan Bigay Plaka' Initiative

The 'Oplan Bigay Plaka' initiative is a robust response to the significant number of vehicle plates that remain unclaimed at the LTO-7 warehouse in Talisay City. LTO-7 Regional Director Glen Galario has persistently urged vehicle owners to claim their plates, with thousands still awaiting collection. The initiative's primary objective is to reduce the backlog of unclaimed plates and collect data from motorists via random roadside inspections.

Unclaimed Plates and Collection Process

Tens of thousands of plates still lie in storage, despite the LTO's intensified efforts. Vehicle owners with temporary plates are strongly encouraged to claim their license plates by presenting their vehicle's original receipt and certificate of registration at the LTO's Public Assistance Complaints Desk. Upon the submission of the Plate Information Form, owners can expect a text confirmation within 48 hours, providing the status of their plates and instructions on when to claim them.

Looking Ahead

While more than 105,000 plates have already found their rightful owners in the past seven months, the LTO aims to further escalate plate distribution. The unwavering commitment of LTO-7 to the 'Oplan Bigay Plaka' initiative underscores the importance of administrative efficiency and public responsibility in ensuring that every vehicle in Central Visayas is rightfully plated. As the campaign continues, the LTO's ambition to significantly reduce plate backlogs is a testament to its dedication to serve the public better.