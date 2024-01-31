Kyocera AVX Pioneers with A-Series Automotive Antennas

In a significant stride for wireless technology in the automotive industry, Kyocera AVX introduces its innovative A-Series surface-mount antennas. These antennas, designed to meet the rigorous AEC-Q200 standards, are tailor-made to cater to a variety of automotive applications, including wireless battery management systems, telematics control units, and vehicle access key fobs.

Unparalleled Support for Wireless Technologies

The A-Series antennas distinguish themselves with their broad support for a range of wireless technologies. From GNSS L1/L2/L5/L6, ISM, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth, cellular, LTE, 5G, to UWB, these antennas cover frequencies from 617 MHz to 8.5 GHz. This wide spectral range makes them remarkably adaptable and versatile for a host of wireless applications.

Optimized for Reception-Critical Situations

The A-Series antennas have been meticulously engineered to excel in reception-critical circumstances. This is achieved through various innovative packages such as stamped metal, FR-4, ceramic chip, and ultra-small chip. Each of these packages complies with RoHS standards, demonstrating Kyocera AVX's commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing.

The Power of Isolated Magnetic Dipole Technology

Some models in the A-Series integrate Kyocera AVX's Isolated Magnetic Dipole (IMD) technology. This groundbreaking innovation allows for more compact designs, which are crucial for use in metallic environments such as those found in wireless battery management systems. These systems play a pivotal role in linking the battery cell monitor chip to the BMS control unit, eliminating the need for wires.

Moreover, the new antennas are accompanied by International Material Data System (IMDS) and Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) documentation. These documents add another layer of assurance for automotive manufacturers, reaffirming Kyocera AVX's dedication to quality and reliability.

The launch of the A-Series antennas has not gone unnoticed. The A1001013 model, in particular, has been chosen for Analog Devices' wireless battery management system reference design. This endorsement signifies industry recognition and flags potential widespread adoption of these innovative antennas.