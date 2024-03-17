Jetour Mobility Services Unveils New SUV Models at Lagos Motor Show

Jetour Mobility Services took center stage at the recent Lagos Motor Show, introducing its latest SUV models to an eager audience. The event, held at Tafawa Balewa Square, served as a platform for the company to highlight its innovative designs and superior features, particularly of the X90 Plus model, which led the pack. This move comes after Jetour's remarkable showing at the Abuja Motor Fair, solidifying its presence in Nigeria's automotive sector.

The X90 Plus stands out with its sophisticated design, combining a hexagonal chrome-plated front grill with Tri-LED headlights for a commanding presence. Its dimensions offer both stability and an impressive interior space, making it a contender against other SUVs in its class. The vehicle's safety and performance features, including a 360-degree panoramic camera, front and rear radar, and a turbocharged engine, set new benchmarks for the segment.

Advanced Features and Performance

Jetour's commitment to safety and performance is evident in the X90 Plus's construction. With a 75 percent high-strength steel body cage and advanced safety features, it achieves a five-star safety rating. The SUV is powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder Turbo engine, delivering 197 bhp of max power, alongside an alternative 2.0-litre Turbo engine option that offers 254 bhp. This combination of power and safety makes the X90 Plus a compelling choice for SUV enthusiasts.

The unveiling of the Jetour SUV models at the Lagos Motor Show was met with enthusiasm from attendees, indicating a positive market reception. The X90 Plus, in particular, attracted attention for its blend of luxury, safety, and performance. As Jetour Mobility Services continues to expand its footprint in the Nigerian automotive market, its latest offerings are set to challenge existing perceptions of SUV capabilities and set new standards within the industry.