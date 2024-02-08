Jetour Dashing: Redefining Compact SUVs with Style, Power, and Intelligence

In the bustling automotive market of Nigeria, Jetour, a sub-brand of Chery, has unveiled its latest offering - the Dashing compact SUV. The launch, which took place on February 9, 2024, marks a significant milestone for the brand, as the Dashing is the first vehicle to showcase Jetour's new Kunlun Architecture.

Advertisment

A Blend of Trend, Power, and Efficiency

Targeted at car enthusiasts and young buyers, the Dashing is a luxury automobile designed to appeal to discerning customers seeking the latest in vehicle fashion and technology. This compact SUV combines power and efficiency, offering a unique blend of style, performance, and intelligent technology.

The exterior of the Dashing is a testament to Jetour's progressive design philosophy. It features a borderless-style air intake grille, a fastback shape, bilateral four-outlet exhaust ports, pop-out door handles, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The interior is equally impressive, boasting multi-colour ambient lighting, a multi-function steering wheel, an 8-inch instrument panel, a HUD projection screen, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen multimedia unit.

Advertisment

The Kunlun Architecture: A New Era for Jetour

The Dashing is the first vehicle to be built on Jetour's new Kunlun Architecture. This platform will be used for a range of new vehicles from pickups to trucks, SUVs, and off-roaders. The architecture is designed to provide enhanced performance, improved safety, and better efficiency.

The Dashing is available with two petrol engine options in Nigeria. The first is a 1.5-litre turbo engine with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, and the second is a 1.6-litre turbo engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Both engines offer a power output of 156hp and a peak torque of 230 Nm.

Advertisment

Advanced Features and Intelligent Technology

The Dashing comes with Level2+ driving assistance functions, offering drivers a safer and more comfortable driving experience. The SUV also features advanced technology, including a HUD projection screen, a large touchscreen multimedia unit, and an intelligent voice control system.

In addition, the Dashing is equipped with a range of safety features, including lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, and automatic emergency braking. These features are designed to provide drivers with peace of mind and ensure their safety on the road.

Advertisment

With its progressive design, advanced features, and intelligent technology, the Jetour Dashing is set to redefine the compact SUV segment in Nigeria. As the first vehicle to showcase Jetour's new Kunlun Architecture, it represents a new era for the brand and a bold step towards the future of automotive technology.

As the sun sets on another day in Nigeria's bustling automotive market, the Jetour Dashing stands as a beacon of progress and innovation. With its unique blend of trend, power, and efficiency, it offers a new perspective on what a compact SUV can be. Whether you're a car enthusiast or a young buyer seeking the latest in vehicle fashion and technology, the Dashing is sure to impress.

"The Jetour Dashing is more than just a car. It's a statement of intent, a symbol of our commitment to innovation and excellence," said a Jetour spokesperson. "We're excited to bring this vehicle to Nigeria and to see how it will shape the future of the automotive industry."