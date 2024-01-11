en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Jerry Seinfeld’s Beloved Porsche 911 Targa Fetches $164,000 at Auction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST
Jerry Seinfeld’s Beloved Porsche 911 Targa Fetches $164,000 at Auction

Acclaimed comedian Jerry Seinfeld, popular for his namesake sitcom ‘Seinfeld,’ recently dished about a little-known piece of trivia on Spike’s Car Radio podcast. The silver 1996 Porsche 911 Targa, which was recently auctioned on Bring A Trailer, held a special place in his heart and his daily routine during the concluding seasons of ‘Seinfeld.’

A Piece of TV History

From 1996 to 1998, the final three years of the show’s production, this specific Porsche was Seinfeld’s daily ride to the set. Despite its regular use, the car has a surprisingly low odometer reading, recording just over 26,000 miles. As befitting any car owned by a Porsche enthusiast like Seinfeld, the 911 Targa has been meticulously maintained. It underwent a comprehensive service in 2023, where various components were replaced to ensure its mechanical integrity.

Classic Elegance, Modern Performance

Retaining its classic 90s charm, the car sports a Midnight Blue leather interior, complemented by luxury features like a Becker cassette stereo with a CD changer, power seats, and upgraded trim. Under the hood, the Porsche is powered by a 3.6-liter engine that churns out 282 horsepower. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The car is equipped with performance-centric options such as an ‘engine sound package,’ a stainless steel exhaust, a limited-slip differential, and an early form of traction control.

Heritage and Rarity Drive Auction Value

Seinfeld’s 911 Targa stands out for its celebrity ownership and its rarity. Only 4,583 units of this model were produced between 1996 and 1998, making it a sought-after collectible. The car’s unique provenance, coupled with its exceptional condition, drove its sale price up to $164,000 on January 10. This figure is significantly higher than the market price for similar models. The sale of Seinfeld’s Porsche follows the auction of another celebrity car, Michael Jordan’s 1991 BMW 850i, which fetched $108,000.

0
Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
30 mins ago
From War-Torn Zoo to Scottish Sanctuary: The Resilience of an Asiatic Bear Amid Climate Change
Amid the echoes of war and desolation, an Asiatic black bear named Yampil has emerged as a beacon of resilience, having survived the abandonment of a zoo in war-torn eastern Ukraine. Following Russia’s invasion in 2022, Yampil’s story begins five months later, when he was discovered in the forsaken zoo, a living testament to endurance
From War-Torn Zoo to Scottish Sanctuary: The Resilience of an Asiatic Bear Amid Climate Change
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series
1 hour ago
TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series
Significant Drop in Car Thefts in Russia Amid Border Closures
1 hour ago
Significant Drop in Car Thefts in Russia Amid Border Closures
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
2 mins
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
3 mins
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
5 mins
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
5 mins
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
6 mins
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
6 mins
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
Ram Mandir Movement and India's 2024 Elections: A Deep Dive
7 mins
Ram Mandir Movement and India's 2024 Elections: A Deep Dive
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
7 mins
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
Kamandal vs Mandal: The Political Resonance of the Ram Mandir Movement
8 mins
Kamandal vs Mandal: The Political Resonance of the Ram Mandir Movement
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app