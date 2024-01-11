Jerry Seinfeld’s Beloved Porsche 911 Targa Fetches $164,000 at Auction

Acclaimed comedian Jerry Seinfeld, popular for his namesake sitcom ‘Seinfeld,’ recently dished about a little-known piece of trivia on Spike’s Car Radio podcast. The silver 1996 Porsche 911 Targa, which was recently auctioned on Bring A Trailer, held a special place in his heart and his daily routine during the concluding seasons of ‘Seinfeld.’

A Piece of TV History

From 1996 to 1998, the final three years of the show’s production, this specific Porsche was Seinfeld’s daily ride to the set. Despite its regular use, the car has a surprisingly low odometer reading, recording just over 26,000 miles. As befitting any car owned by a Porsche enthusiast like Seinfeld, the 911 Targa has been meticulously maintained. It underwent a comprehensive service in 2023, where various components were replaced to ensure its mechanical integrity.

Classic Elegance, Modern Performance

Retaining its classic 90s charm, the car sports a Midnight Blue leather interior, complemented by luxury features like a Becker cassette stereo with a CD changer, power seats, and upgraded trim. Under the hood, the Porsche is powered by a 3.6-liter engine that churns out 282 horsepower. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The car is equipped with performance-centric options such as an ‘engine sound package,’ a stainless steel exhaust, a limited-slip differential, and an early form of traction control.

Heritage and Rarity Drive Auction Value

Seinfeld’s 911 Targa stands out for its celebrity ownership and its rarity. Only 4,583 units of this model were produced between 1996 and 1998, making it a sought-after collectible. The car’s unique provenance, coupled with its exceptional condition, drove its sale price up to $164,000 on January 10. This figure is significantly higher than the market price for similar models. The sale of Seinfeld’s Porsche follows the auction of another celebrity car, Michael Jordan’s 1991 BMW 850i, which fetched $108,000.