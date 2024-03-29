India is on the cusp of an electric vehicle (EV) revolution, with an unprecedented number of new models slated for launch in the upcoming year. Market intelligence firm JATO Dynamics India reports a record-setting lineup of 25 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by 20 carmakers, ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 3.5 crore, marking a significant milestone in the country's automotive industry. Despite EVs currently <a href="https://evfy
India's EV Market Set to Surge with 25 New Models by 2024: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki Lead
India is on the brink of an electric vehicle revolution with a significant increase in EV launches. This shift represents a major move towards sustainable transportation.
