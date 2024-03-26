Indian Cars Falter in Global NCAP Safety Tests: Citroen eC3 Scores Zero

Recent safety evaluations by Global NCAP have put several Indian-manufactured cars under scrutiny, revealing some concerning results. Among the vehicles tested, the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback has notably received a zero-star rating, sparking debates over the safety standards of cars sold in one of the world's largest automotive markets.

Global NCAP's Alarming Findings

The Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP), renowned for its rigorous vehicle safety assessments, has once again turned its attention to Indian cars. In its latest round of evaluations, the Citroen eC3 emerged as a significant concern. With a zero-star rating for adult occupant protection and a mere one-star rating for child occupant protection, the eC3's performance was labelled 'appalling' by the safety watchdog. Notably, the assessment highlighted poor chest protection for passengers and weak chest protection for drivers, alongside the absence of essential safety features like three-point seatbelts in all seating positions and a passenger airbag disconnection switch.

Other Models in the Spotlight

However, the Citroen eC3 was not alone in its underwhelming performance. Maruti Suzuki, a dominant player in the Indian automotive market, saw several of its models receive low safety ratings. The Maruti WagonR, a popular choice among Indian consumers, managed only a one-star safety rating, with a zero-star rating in child protection. Similarly, the Maruti Swift and S-Presso each received a one-star rating, reflecting poor protection levels in various crash test scenarios. The Renault Kwid, another widely favored model, also returned with a meager one-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

Implications for Indian Auto Industry

The recent crash test results from Global NCAP have cast a spotlight on the safety standards of cars sold in India. While manufacturers are increasingly adding more sophisticated safety features to their models, the test outcomes indicate a significant gap in achieving global safety standards. This development could influence consumer preferences, with potential buyers prioritizing safety ratings more heavily in their purchasing decisions. Moreover, it poses a challenge for carmakers in India to enhance the safety features of their vehicles, not just to meet but exceed the expectations set by global safety assessment programs.

As the Indian automotive industry continues to evolve, the recent Global NCAP ratings serve as a crucial wake-up call. The emphasis on safety, coupled with consumers' growing awareness, is likely to steer the market towards more stringent safety norms and higher standards of passenger protection. Ultimately, these developments could pave the way for a safer automotive future in India, where safety ratings become a cornerstone of consumer choice and manufacturer reputation.